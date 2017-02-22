2017 AIA Board of Directors election results announced

Automated Imaging Association re-elects four incumbent board members.

2017 AIA Board of Directors election results announced
By ·

Four vision industry leaders have been re-elected to serve new two year terms on the Board of Directors of AIA – Advancing Vision + Imaging, the industry’s trade group.

The four incumbent board members who were re-elected are:
● Ghislain Beaupré, Vice President, R&D and Operations, Teledyne DALSA
● Wallace Latimer, Sales Director / Customized Optical Systems, FISBA
● Rex Lee, PhD, CEO/President, Pyramid Imaging
● Edward Roney, National Account Manager – Intelligent Robotics, FANUC America Corporation

“I am excited for this opportunity to serve on the AIA Board of Directors for another term,” Beaupré said. “I am pleased to be one of your representatives to shape the future of our industry and ensure its expansion for the benefit of all the members.”

“I am very pleased that my colleagues in the AIA family have seen fit to allow me to continue progressing their interest and needs within the AIA Board of Directors,” Latimer said. “I believe that the organization is delivering a valuable product and look forward to enhancements and new member focused benefits to come. I am excited to continue my efforts and involvement in the future of AIA and its member companies.”

“I’m very pleased to be re-elected to the board of AIA,” added Lee. “I look forward to continuing to be an advocate for our membership and supporting the growth of our association within A3.”

“I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to represent the members of our association,” Roney said. “I look forward to continuing our work for the benefit of our industry as we pursue efforts in education and vision technology awareness; with an increased interest in how we, the AIA, can support academia in their efforts to train students for exciting future careers in vision technology.”

The other 2017 members of the AIA Board of Directors include Marc Marini, Director, National Instruments and Chair of the AIA Board; Steve Mott, Vice President, Components Express Inc. and Past Chair of the AIA Board; Jeff Burnstein, AIA President; Dave Curley, VP of Marketing & Sales, Pleora Technologies; Greg Hollows, Imaging Business Unit Director, Edmund Optics; John Merva, Vice President of Gardasoft; Rusty Ponce de Leon, President, Phase 1 Technology Corp.; and Steve Wardell, Director, Imaging, ATS Automation.

AIA · Association for Advancing Automation · Automation · Fanuc · Robotics
