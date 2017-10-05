2017 Pallet Market Evaluation Study - Free 43 Page Report

Our annual reader survey shows just how critical the pallet continues to be in the smooth running of warehouses and DCs nationwide.

Download Now!
Sponsored by:

Equipment in the News

2017 Pallet Market Evaluation Study - Free 43 Page Report
Other Voices: Learn from well-run projects, learn even more from poorly-run projects
Empire Merchants North exchanges propane for electric lift trucks
Liquor distributor pours on the ergonomics
Kice Industries’ new lift truck supports intermittent paint booth application
More Equipment News
By · October 26, 2017

Download the full, 43-page report featuring all the data gleaned from our readers in this year’s Pallet Market Evaluation Study including:

  • Factors considered when determining which types of pallets to use
  • Types of pallets (wood, plastic, metal, etc.) in use/planned for future use
  • Usage of new vs. used wood pallets
  • Usage of plastic pallets
  • Usage of metal pallets
  • Level of usage for pallets during the next two years
  • Recent changes to pallet usage patterns
  • Usage of pallets rental services
  • Usage of pallets outside the US
Download Now!

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Pallets · Peerless Research Group · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
2017 Pallet Market Evaluation Study - Free 43 Page Report
Our annual reader survey shows just how critical the pallet continues to be in the smooth running of warehouses and DCs nationwide.
Download Today!
From the October 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
An early adopter, Rochester Drug Cooperative is using robotic piece-picking technology to complement picking of slow-moving items. System report for Rochester Drug Cooperative, Robotic picking and inventory management, Innovative distribution center robotics solutions , IAM Robotics case study
Injecting agility into WMS implementation
The Big Picture: Business as Unusual
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The State of the DC Voice Market
A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. This webinar will cover the state of the voice market, review two leading voice solutions and help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...
Manufacturing Day: 2,716 events from Hawaii to Alaska to Puerto Rico
Events to be scheduled throughout the month, so the remaining 249,185 manufacturing firms in the...

System Report: Pouch sorter powers Stage’s fulfillment needs
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation...
Cubing and Weighing Equipment: Measure Up
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.
Partner Links