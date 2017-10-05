2017 Pallet Market Evaluation Study - Free 43 Page Report
Our annual reader survey shows just how critical the pallet continues to be in the smooth running of warehouses and DCs nationwide.
Download the full, 43-page report featuring all the data gleaned from our readers in this year’s Pallet Market Evaluation Study including:
- Factors considered when determining which types of pallets to use
-
- Types of pallets (wood, plastic, metal, etc.) in use/planned for future use
-
- Usage of new vs. used wood pallets
-
- Usage of plastic pallets
-
- Usage of metal pallets
-
- Level of usage for pallets during the next two years
-
- Recent changes to pallet usage patterns
-
- Usage of pallets rental services
-
- Usage of pallets outside the US
