2018 MHI Innovation Award finalists announced

MMH Staff

February 22, 2018

MHI has released the list of finalists for the 2018 MHI Innovation Award.

After receiving 111 submissions for this years awards, five judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial vetting process. Judges included representatives from The Home Depot, Mohawk Industries, Champion Petfoods, Group Deschenes, and 3M. Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact.

Best New Product:

● Ancra Systems B.V. for SkateLoader in booth B966

● 6 River Systems Inc. for (6RS) Collaborative Fulfillment Solution in booth B4978

● The Raymond Corp. for Raymond Virtual Reality Simulator in booth B3747a

● suitX for suitX Industrial Exoskeleton: MAX System s in booth B1474

Best Innovation of an Existing Product:

● Komar Industries, Inc. for Komar Auger-Pak™ in booth C2551

● Caljan Rite-Hite for EXPRESS Snoot in booth B1647

● ELOKON GmbH for ELOshield - Proximity Detection Systein booth B1762

● ID Label Inc for Clean Release - Removable Warehouse Barcode Label in booth B4257



Best IT Innovation:

● Yard Management Solutions for Eagle Eye Yard Management Software in booth C1839

● The Raymond Corp. for Pick2Pallet™ LED Light System in booth B3747a

● Ubimax Inc. for Frontline Creator in booth B2626

● LogistiVIEW for Enterprise Augmented Reality Computing in booth C2272a

The MHI Innovation Award serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services to MODEX attendees. MODEX 2018 exhibitors were called to submit a new product, product line, technology or service or new application of existing products or technology that create quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of ROI, cost savings and customer satisfaction.

On Monday, April 9, 2018, finalists will present their solutions to a panel of judges on the show floor at MODEX 2018. The winners in each category will be announced at MODEX 2018 on April 11th during MHI Industry Night with Jim Gaffigan.

Click here to see more information and learn more about all of the Innovation Award submissions.