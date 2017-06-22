A3 fall conferences to offer insight into latest automation, strategies and networking
Conferences will provide in-depth training in robot safety, motion control, vision systems and collaborative robots to spur manufacturing growth and the creation of entirely new categories of jobs.
Warehouse in the NewsA3 fall conferences to offer insight into latest automation, strategies and networking Tecsys partners with Avalon CSC Middle market research highlights keys to being the “perfect link” in the supply chain DMW&H announces office relocation and expansion Deloitte study: Consumer businesses operate with a false sense of security about cyber risk More Warehouse News
Warehouse ResourceEvolution of the Retail Fulfillment Operation It’s an omni-channel world, and retail warehouse and DC operations must now seamlessly orchestrate a combination of software, automation, hardware and supporting equipment to meet ever-increasing customer expectations or be rendered irrelevant.
All Resources
The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) has announced a series of fall conferences that align with some of the jobs of the future while providing insight into the latest automation innovations, in-depth technical training, practical strategies, and networking opportunities.
Together, the three events address disciplines central to automation—robot safety, motion control, motor technologies, vision systems, and collaborative robots.
“Automation technologies are fueling entirely new categories of jobs—really creating the jobs of the future—in addition to enabling companies to become more productive and create higher-quality products in safer environments,” said Jeff Burnstein, A3 president. “From instruction on implementing robot safety measures to helping attendees understand the latest collaborative robot, vision and motion control technologies, these conferences will present valuable training and networking opportunities while also, assisting companies in moving forward with automation advances. This enables them to grow their businesses, be more competitive in the global marketplace, and enrich the economic ecosystems of their communities.”
National Robot Safety Conference: Oct 10–12, Pittsburgh, Pa.
The 29th annual National Robot Safety Conference will help businesses reduce risk by ensuring personnel are familiar with robot and machine safety as well as current robot safety standards. Industry leaders will provide real-world examples and identify best practices on how to incorporate safety into existing and new projects. In-depth sessions will cover:
● The ANSI/RIA R15.06 Industrial Robot Safety Standard and related technical reports;
● The new RIA TR R15.306-2016; and,
● Task-based risk assessment.
MCMA TechCon: Oct 16-18, Minneapolis, Minn.
This conference will include educational sessions and strategies for motion control, motor, and automation technologies and provide practical how-to information for everyone from machine builders and integrators to engineers designing systems. Sessions are taught by industry experts, and attendees have a chance to meet one-on-one with expert advisors, engineers, and technical staff as well as to network with other technology users.
Collaborative Robots & Advanced Vision Conference: Nov 15–16, San Jose, Calif.
Bringing together collaborative robots and vision, two disruptive technologies that are extending automation capabilities, this conference will provide educational seminars and strategy sessions for collaborative robot users, suppliers, and integrators as well as an opportunity to showcase the latest technologies. In addition to receiving a detailed overview of ISO/TS 15066 Safety for collaborative applications, attendees will learn how machine vision and sensing is used in collaborative robot technologies.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAssociation for Advancing Automation · Automation · Best Practices · Education · Motion Control & Motor Association · Robotics · Technology · ·
GE Healthcare: Self-driving vehicles are the centerpiece of ROC The Big Picture: Adaptability as King View More From this Issue