A3 previews Automate 2017 show and conference

MMH Staff

March 23, 2017

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) has offered a preview of Automate 2017, North America’s biennial event devoted to leading-edge technology and business innovation to be held at Chicago’s McCormick Place April 3-6.

This year’s show is more than 40% larger than the last show in 2015 and features more than 400 exhibitors showing their latest technologies for the entire spectrum of the automation industry. More than 20,000 attendees are expected to attend Automate 2017 from across the United States and more than 70 countries. Registration is free for attendees walking the show floor. The Automate 2017 show and conference centers on the technology, innovation and automation solutions that are transforming manufacturing and service businesses globally.

“As the largest North American event devoted to automation, Automate enables current and prospective users from throughout the world to quickly survey the industry’s array of robotics, machine vision and motion control solutions,” said Jeff Burnstein, A3 president. “These technologies and solutions can provide manufacturers and service providers the competitive boost needed to win in the global marketplace.”

Automate 2017 will showcase solutions including the fast-growing segment of collaborative robots that are designed for safe, collaborative use alongside human workers. The relatively new segment of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) will also demonstrate the ability to drive material transportation efficiencies for smart factory/Industry 4.0 efforts. The show will highlight a full array of the latest industrial robots, innovative visions systems, and new technologies in motion control and motors.

Attendees can connect with industry experts by attending more than thirty expert huddles, held throughout the event on the Automate show floor on topics ranging from “getting started with automation” to “true cost of ownership” to “challenges in infrared imaging.”

The “World of Automation Networking Party” will be held Tuesday April 4 at 5 p.m. at McCormick Place - North Hall. Leaders in the automation industry will gather for an international themed evening of networking with exhibitors, speakers, and attendees featuring entertainment, beverages, and international food. Purchase tickets at www.automateshow.com/the-show/networking-events.

The Robotic Industries Association (RIA) will honor the winners of the Engelberger Robotics Awards, the world’s most prestigious robotics honor, at an awards dinner Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 6 – 10 p.m. at The Adler Planetarium. Purchase tickets for the ceremony at http://www.automateshow.com/the-show/networking-events.

Automate Conference and International Symposium on Robotics – Americas (ISR)

The Automate 2017 Conference also includes the International Symposium on Robotics – Americas, which brings together thought leaders in robotics applications and research. With more than 100 sessions, participants will explore the newest developments in robotics, machine vision, imaging, motion control and other automation technologies featured at Automate 2017. The conference also offers coursework and exams required for the AIA’s (Advancing Vision + Imaging) Certified Vision Professional (CVP) basic and advanced certifications, and the Motion Control & Motor Association’s (MCMA) Certified Motion Control Professional training.

Future of Automation Theater

Throughout the show, a series of panels and presentations will explore automation trends in the “Future of Automation” theater, located near the entrance to the exhibit hall. Programming includes:

● Panel discussion on jobs in the automation age, Monday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m.

● International Federation of Robotics (IFR) CEO roundtable, Monday, April 3 at 1 p.m.

● Joint US-China Robotics Forum, Tuesday, April 4 at 10:15 a.m.

● Forum on “Investing in Automation,” Wednesday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m.

● Startup Launch Pad Competition – eight finalists compete for a prize of $10,000, Wednesday, April 5 at 3 p.m.

Show attendees can register for free here. Fees for conference attendees may be paid at the same link.