A-Safe’s rack sensors detect, communicate and display impact severity
A-Safe (Booth S1668) has developed RackEye—a live racking damage detector system—that provides real-time, 24-hour rack monitoring in between inspections.
“The system tracks and records every impact,” said Claire Porter, president. “It includes a series of sensors that trigger a traffic-light style indicator to glow red, yellow or green depending on an immediate risk, a check being required or an all-clear, respectively.”
In addition to the physical unit that attaches to the racking uprights, the system is supported by a downloadable app that alerts managers when an impact is detected and how severe the damage is. The app also lets users manage zones and devices, record incidents, and document details and photos.
“Each sensor device is set up using the app, with the initial unit requiring about 45 seconds and all remaining units taking around 10 seconds each,” Porter added, noting that the system is offered for purchase or through a leasing program.
