Aerotek reports top skilled trades opportunities in manufacturing
Filling the talent gap calls for collaboration with technical schools, recruiting diverse talent and partnering with apprenticeship programs.
In celebration of Manufacturing Day, Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, today recognizes the nearly 1.45 million skilled trades people employed within the manufacturing industry.
As the leading employer of skilled trades, manufacturing makes up 32% of skilled trades professions. But the demand for skilled trades expands beyond the manufacturing industry, and with skills that are highly transferable from industry to industry, the field continues to be full of opportunity. Below and in a new infographic, Aerotek highlights top opportunities in skilled trades vocations across all industries:
● Electrician: 41,000 monthly hires; 5% projected job growth by 2020
● Industrial Mechanic: 14,000 monthly hires; 7% projected job growth by 2020
● Machinist: 15,000 monthly hires; 4% projected job growth by 2020
● Maintenance: 80,000 monthly hires; 4% projected job growth by 2020
● Welder: 20,000 monthly hires; 3% projected job growth by 2020
Highest demand states for skilled trades
● California
● Florida
● Illinois
● Michigan
● Ohio
● Pennsylvania
● Texas
● Virginia
Highest job growth states for skilled trades
● Arizona
● California
● Colorado
● Georgia
● Iowa
● Maryland
● Mississippi
● Missouri
● Tennessee
● Texas
● Utah
● Washington
Within the U.S. manufacturing industry, a decade-long talent gap continues to impact employers, and efforts to fill the talent pipeline have increased, according to Aerotek. According to Sara Staggs, director of divisional operations for Aerotek’s Commercial Division, the demand for skilled professionals continues to rise every year as traditional tradesmen/women retire and fewer millennials come into the trade field.
“Skilled trades professions are the backbone of manufacturing,” said Staggs. “Finding talent is still one of the largest challenges for manufacturing today. At Aerotek, we are looking to help fill the talent gap through collaboration with technical schools, recruiting diverse talent and partnering with apprenticeship programs.”
A number of initiatives in the private and public sectors have appeared in support of education and training for the next generation of skilled workers. To find out more information about National Manufacturing Day, please visit the official website at MFGday.com, or join the conversation with the hashtag #mfgday17.
