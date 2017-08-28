ALAN seeking donations for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

MMH Staff

August 28, 2017

Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas after making landfall on Friday night. The slow-moving storm left behind flattened communities and is causing historic flooding in Houston and other parts of Texas.

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) is assisting with relief efforts. Over the weekend, ALAN coordinated transportation of cots from San Antonio to Houston (UPS Foundation for Harris County OEM), provided information on sources of swift water rescue teams (Bayshore Global), information on drones for damage assessments (Crawford & Co), information on portable medical clinics (Clinic in a Can) and information on rotor aircraft for delivery of pharmaceuticals to clinics / hospitals (Airlink / Healthcare Ready / Cardinal).

Several requests for transportation and warehouse space have been posted: http://alanaid.org/logistics-map/

Offers can be submitted here: http://alanaid.org/how-to-help/offerinkind/

ALAN is very interested in any needs that businesses have, and they are working on a task force to support private sector supply chain recovery efforts.

Information on supply chain disruptions is also requested. This information will not be shared except to assist emergency management partners with their decision making for critical commodities.

If you would like to help those affected by the storm, here’s what you should keep in mind.

Cash is best: By far, monetary donations are the most useful help you can give. They allow affected communities to purchase exactly what they need, when they need it most; they permit local sourcing of supplies, which stimulates the economy and keeps tax revenues at home; and they help survivors to take control of their own recovery.

You can donate to support ALAN – each $1 donation enables delivery of $2.82 of logistics services, and $72 of humanitarian aid. Donate at http://alanaid.org/how-to-help/donate/

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to help provide immediate relief. They have already set up a way to donate to victims with a simple text. Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

The United Way has also announced a way to text a donation: Text UWFLOOD to 41444 to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund.

Donations to support The Salvation Army’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts can be made at helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Work through ALAN: ALAN partners with voluntary organizations, communities, and emergency response agencies on the ground to provide an organized response. ALAN is happy to share your offers of support with its partners to see if they match local needs.

Connect before you collect: Make sure that there is a need—as well as capacity and a specific recipient—for your donation on the other end. Your good intentions can overburden local supply chains if affected communities are not prepared for the arrival of your goods or services.

Don’t self-deploy: Many families have been displaced by these storms and housing and other services will be directed to support their needs first.

ALAN was founded by several professional and trade associations who came together after Hurricane Katrina to help provide humanitarian relief. Today, ALAN comprises hundreds of supply-chain businesses who stand poised to respond in the event of disasters. ALAN is comprised of experts in transportation, warehousing, cold storage, and distribution, and can help locate and move goods from suppliers to affected communities rapidly and efficiently.

MHI is a founding association member of ALAN.