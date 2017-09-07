ALAN update on hurricane Harvey recovery, preparations for Irma and Jose relief needs

MMH Staff

September 7, 2017

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) has compiled a list of needs for ongoing Harvey relief, as well as anticipated resources for hurricanes Irma and Jose.

As the recovery from Hurricane Harvey continues, additional threats to the retail supply chain loom. Grocers, hardware stores, gas stations and more are all experiencing shortages due to increased demand.

ALAN continues to support emergency management partners with information and relationships to ensure they have the best data for decision making.

Below is a consolidated list of resources that ALAN anticipates will be needed for response to Hurricane Irma. If your business can provide any of these in Florida or along the East Coast, please offer them at: http://alanaid.org/how-to-help/offerinkind/.

Equipment:

● Pallet jacks

● Forklifts

● Boxes

● Pallets

● Conveyor

Transportation:

● 53’ dry van trucking services from various locations to affected area

● Box trucks with lift gate to deliver supplies to points of distribution

● Refrigerated trailers to support mobile cooking operations

● Flatbed transportation

Warehouse Space:

● Multiple 5k – 10k sqft spaces

● 2 – 5 spaces of 50k – 100k

● Cross-dock services

Additional requests for transportation and warehouse space have been posted here: http://alanaid.org/logistics-map/

Information on supply chain disruptions is also requested. This information will not be shared except to assist emergency management partners with their decision making for critical commodities.

If you would like to help those affected by these storms, here’s what you should keep in mind.

Cash is best: By far, monetary donations are the most useful help you can give. They allow affected communities to purchase exactly what they need, when they need it most; they permit local sourcing of supplies, which stimulates the economy and keeps tax revenues at home; and they help survivors to take control of their own recovery.

You can donate to support ALAN: Each $1 donation enables delivery of $2.82 of logistics services, and $72 of humanitarian aid. Donate at http://alanaid.org/how-to-help/donate/

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to help provide immediate relief. They have already set up a way to donate to victims with a simple text. Text the word IRMA or HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also visit redcross.org or call 1- 800-RED CROSS.



Work through ALAN: ALAN partners with voluntary organizations, communities, and emergency response agencies on the ground to provide an organized response. ALAN is happy to share your offers of support with our partners to see if they match local needs.

Connect before you collect: Make sure that there is a need—as well as capacity and a specific recipient—for your donation on the other end. Your good intentions can overburden local supply chains if affected communities are not prepared for the arrival of your goods or services.

Don’t self-deploy: Many families have been displaced by these storms and housing and other services will be directed to support their needs first.

ALAN was founded by several professional and trade associations who came together after Hurricane Katrina to help provide humanitarian relief. Today, ALAN comprises hundreds of supply-chain businesses who stand poised to respond in the event of disasters. We are experts in transportation, warehousing, cold storage, and distribution, and we can help locate and move goods from suppliers to affected communities rapidly and efficiently.

MHI is a founding association member of ALAN.