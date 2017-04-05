Ametek Prestolite Power launches enhanced wireless battery identification device

Based on feedback from end-users and dealers, Ametek Prestolite Power (Booth S2292) developed its enhanced Wireless Battery Identification Device (WBID) that allows managers to monitor battery and charger usage for an entire fleet through continuous data collection.

<p>Pete Bucci, eastern regional sales manager, demonstrates the real-time monitoring capabilities of DataLink3 and the Wireless Battery Identification Device.</p>

Pete Bucci, eastern regional sales manager, demonstrates the real-time monitoring capabilities of DataLink3 and the Wireless Battery Identification Device.

Warehouse in the News

Plug Power announces Amazon agreement for multi-site GenKey deployments
Ametek Prestolite Power launches enhanced wireless battery identification device
Twinlode and Elite Storage formalize partnership
ITC displays wire mesh products
Signode showcases the Octopus automatic rotary ring stretch wrapper
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
All Resources
By ·

Based on feedback from end-users and dealers, Ametek Prestolite Power (Booth S2292) developed its enhanced Wireless Battery Identification Device (WBID) that allows managers to monitor battery and charger usage for an entire fleet through continuous data collection.

Data is transmitted wirelessly as much as 500 feet, or over DC cables to a single data point where the data is available to download from multiple units simultaneously. Together with its DataLink3 software, the solution can help intelligently manage fleets while increasing productivity and decreasing operating costs.

“We’ve been doing this for 100 years, and we understand that for many managers the battery is not always top of mind,” said Pete Bucci, eastern regional sales manager. “With this technology we can provide an overview of the fleet, or granular detail when needed, and help customize the solution and how they use it.”

Users are able to review data and customize reports in either a graph or spreadsheet format with the option to toggle between views. DataLink3 now offers the view of an event or graphic-based report from a 30-day summary overview of the fleet, or its five-minute samplings may be used if a more detailed view is needed.

“Our technologies don’t force our customers to adapt to them,” Bucci said. “From battery to charger to sensors and reports, each solution is unique and designed for what the customer wants and needs.”

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Ametek Prestolite Power · Batteries · Lift Trucks · ProMat · ProMat 2017 · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
Download Today!
From the April 2017 Issue
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive Market answered that question with its new facility in Indiana.
2017 Warehouse/DC Equipment Survey: Investment up as service pressures rise
Putaway 101: Everything in its Place
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
ProMat closes: Make your plans for Modex 2018
With a record number of exhibitors and attendees seen at ProMat 2017, MHI anticipates more of the...
Keynote: Magic is the result of over-preparation and over-delivering to customers
During his keynote presentation Wednesday afternoon, Earvin “Magic” Johnson told a packed...

Keynote panel confirms digital supply chain shift seen in new MHI study
Wednesday’s keynote panelists agreed it is time to embrace the shift to digital supply chains seen...
MHI to honor original products, solutions with 5th-annual Innovation Awards
On Wednesday, during MHI Industry Night with Dana Carvey, the winners of the 5th-annual MHI...