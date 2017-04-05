Ametek Prestolite Power launches enhanced wireless battery identification device

Josh Bond, Senior Editor

April 5, 2017

Based on feedback from end-users and dealers, Ametek Prestolite Power (Booth S2292) developed its enhanced Wireless Battery Identification Device (WBID) that allows managers to monitor battery and charger usage for an entire fleet through continuous data collection.

Data is transmitted wirelessly as much as 500 feet, or over DC cables to a single data point where the data is available to download from multiple units simultaneously. Together with its DataLink3 software, the solution can help intelligently manage fleets while increasing productivity and decreasing operating costs.

“We’ve been doing this for 100 years, and we understand that for many managers the battery is not always top of mind,” said Pete Bucci, eastern regional sales manager. “With this technology we can provide an overview of the fleet, or granular detail when needed, and help customize the solution and how they use it.”

Users are able to review data and customize reports in either a graph or spreadsheet format with the option to toggle between views. DataLink3 now offers the view of an event or graphic-based report from a 30-day summary overview of the fleet, or its five-minute samplings may be used if a more detailed view is needed.

“Our technologies don’t force our customers to adapt to them,” Bucci said. “From battery to charger to sensors and reports, each solution is unique and designed for what the customer wants and needs.”

