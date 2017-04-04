App-based WMS and track/trace solution released by DMLogic
In a press conference on Tuesday, DMLogic’s (Booth S4476) Bob Kennedy, SVP of business development, introduced the customizable, app-based STEPLogic Warehouse warehouse management system (WMS) and STEPLogic Trace for end-to-end serialization.
“STEPLogic is a software development platform that works with any WMS and lets users build their own applications quickly and inexpensively without going back to the original vendor for custom coding,” he said. “We built STEPLogic Warehouse as a fully functional, app-based WMS on that platform, allowing small- to medium-sized companies to fully personalize it to their specific needs.”
The advantage, added Kennedy, is that the WMS easily accommodates the way a company handles processes from receiving to picking to packing to value-added services today, and supports functionality modifications for future changes. Deployment options include software-as-a-service (SaaS) or on-premise installation.
He also highlighted the new STEPLogic Trace software that supports cradle-to-grave tracking of prescription drugs and medical devices to help manufacturers, distributors and retailers comply with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act.
“It aggregates and manages serial numbers to meet track, trace and report requirements,” Kennedy said. “Trace allows a global company to personalize its documentation processes to comply with the unique rules of the different countries in which it operates.”
Roberto Michel
