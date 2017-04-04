App-based WMS and track/trace solution released by DMLogic

In a press conference on Tuesday, DMLogic’s (Booth S4476) Bob Kennedy, SVP of business development, introduced the customizable, app-based STEPLogic Warehouse warehouse management system (WMS) and STEPLogic Trace for end-to-end serialization.

Technology in the News

App-based WMS and track/trace solution released by DMLogic
SICK partnership creates indoor warehouse, dock security system
Equipment modernizations on display from Dematic Retrotech
Open Sky Group completes JDA WMS installs in 6 months or less
Tompkins International presents The Connected Warehouse
More Technology News

Technology Resource

Peek Inside Trinchero’s New Automated Warehouse
When Trinchero Family Estates, one of the world's top wineries, consolidated its bottling and distribution with production, they knew they needed to ramp up speed and throughput. Partnering with Swisslog helped them achieve that goal—and more.
All Resources
By ·

In a press conference on Tuesday, DMLogic’s (Booth S4476) Bob Kennedy, SVP of business development, introduced the customizable, app-based STEPLogic Warehouse warehouse management system (WMS) and STEPLogic Trace for end-to-end serialization.

“STEPLogic is a software development platform that works with any WMS and lets users build their own applications quickly and inexpensively without going back to the original vendor for custom coding,” he said. “We built STEPLogic Warehouse as a fully functional, app-based WMS on that platform, allowing small- to medium-sized companies to fully personalize it to their specific needs.”

The advantage, added Kennedy, is that the WMS easily accommodates the way a company handles processes from receiving to picking to packing to value-added services today, and supports functionality modifications for future changes. Deployment options include software-as-a-service (SaaS) or on-premise installation.

He also highlighted the new STEPLogic Trace software that supports cradle-to-grave tracking of prescription drugs and medical devices to help manufacturers, distributors and retailers comply with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act.

“It aggregates and manages serial numbers to meet track, trace and report requirements,” Kennedy said. “Trace allows a global company to personalize its documentation processes to comply with the unique rules of the different countries in which it operates.”

About the Author

Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, an editor at large for Modern Materials Handling (MMH), has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1986, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to MMH since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. He can be reached at [email protected]

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

DMLogic · ProMat · ProMat 2017 · Supply Chain Software · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
Download Today!
From the March 2017 Modern Materials Handling Online Issue
Lawson Products’ new DC makes targeted use of automation to move MRO products through its extended supply chain.
Lawson’s multi-purpose distribution center
Rack and Shelving: Engineering for e-commerce
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
ProMat Keynote Day 2: Smart machines to transform industry and jobs
The new breed of intelligent machines that are core to Industry 4.0 will eliminate waste in supply...
U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...

ProMat 2017: Keynote panel shares green DC design tips
Led by sustainability advisor and author Andrew Winston, a group of supply chain professionals from...
ProMat 2017 expands into two halls; ready to hold record number of exhibitors, attendees
Get ready to stroll the ProMat 2017 aisles and learn more about the latest supply chain and...