Aptean acquires irms|360 Enterprise Solutions

MMH Staff

February 28, 2017

Aptean, a leading provider of enterprise software solutions, has acquired irms|360 Enterprise Solutions, a division of Upp Technology, which includes cloud warehouse management, asset management and emergency management systems.

The irms|360 Enterprise solutions are built on a cloud platform that provides tier-1 functionality, real-time visibility, and mobility on iOS and Android devices. The solutions integrate with existing internal systems while providing data security, accessibility and interactivity across multiple industries, including healthcare providers, government agencies, and commercial customers.

“This solution is well aligned with our customer-focused strategy and will provide additional growth opportunities for Aptean’s existing manufacturing, healthcare, 3PL, and public sector customer base,” said Kim Eaton, Aptean CEO.