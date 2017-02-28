Aptean acquires irms|360 Enterprise Solutions

Acquisition includes cloud warehouse management, asset management and emergency management systems.

Technology in the News

Aptean acquires irms|360 Enterprise Solutions
By ·

Aptean, a leading provider of enterprise software solutions, has acquired irms|360 Enterprise Solutions, a division of Upp Technology, which includes cloud warehouse management, asset management and emergency management systems.

The irms|360 Enterprise solutions are built on a cloud platform that provides tier-1 functionality, real-time visibility, and mobility on iOS and Android devices. The solutions integrate with existing internal systems while providing data security, accessibility and interactivity across multiple industries, including healthcare providers, government agencies, and commercial customers.

“This solution is well aligned with our customer-focused strategy and will provide additional growth opportunities for Aptean’s existing manufacturing, healthcare, 3PL, and public sector customer base,” said Kim Eaton, Aptean CEO.

Aptean · Cloud · Supply Chain Software · Technology · Warehouse Management Systems
Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
