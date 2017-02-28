Aptean acquires irms|360 Enterprise Solutions
Acquisition includes cloud warehouse management, asset management and emergency management systems.
Technology in the NewsBarcoding, Inc. forms partnership with SC-ID, LLC Global warehouse management IoT market to reach $19.06 billion by 2025 Aptean acquires irms|360 Enterprise Solutions Robotic Industries Association announces winners of Engelberger Robotics Awards 2017 AIA Board of Directors election results announced More Technology News
Technology ResourceMobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
All Resources
Aptean, a leading provider of enterprise software solutions, has acquired irms|360 Enterprise Solutions, a division of Upp Technology, which includes cloud warehouse management, asset management and emergency management systems.
The irms|360 Enterprise solutions are built on a cloud platform that provides tier-1 functionality, real-time visibility, and mobility on iOS and Android devices. The solutions integrate with existing internal systems while providing data security, accessibility and interactivity across multiple industries, including healthcare providers, government agencies, and commercial customers.
“This solution is well aligned with our customer-focused strategy and will provide additional growth opportunities for Aptean’s existing manufacturing, healthcare, 3PL, and public sector customer base,” said Kim Eaton, Aptean CEO.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAptean · Cloud · Supply Chain Software · Technology · Warehouse Management Systems · ·
Automated Storage on the Move Receiving 101: Setting the Table for Success View More From this Issue