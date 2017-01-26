Association for Advancing Automation (A3) announces launch pad competition for startups
Entrepreneurs vie for cash award and spotlight at Automate 2017.
Technology in the NewsAssociation for Advancing Automation (A3) announces launch pad competition for startups Double Up on Labor Efficiencies State of Transportation Management Systems: Six trends to track in 2017 2017: Innovate, adapt & evolve Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies More Technology News
Technology ResourceMobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
All Resources
The Association for Advancing Automation (A3), a leading global advocate for the benefits of automating, has announced a call for startup companies in robotics, machine vision and motion control to enter the Automate Launch Pad Competition.
The competition is a chance for the industry’s most innovative young companies to vie for the spotlight at the Automate 2017 Exhibition and Conference—the industry’s largest gathering in North America, taking place in Chicago, Ill., April 3-6, 2017—as well as a $10,000 cash award. The Automate Launch Pad Startup Competition seeks out startup companies looking to generate awareness of their technology and find new sources of funding.
“Investment in the automation and robotics market is rising sharply, with a record 128 companies receiving funding of $1.95 billion in 2016—which is a 50% increase over the previous record-breaking year,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. “The Automate Launch Pad Competition is a great opportunity for innovative young companies to gain some extra funding and garner the attention of key players in the automation industry.”
Call for submissions and application form for the Launch Pad Competition are now open. Eligible companies include those in the automation space (robotics, vision, motion control, etc.) who were founded in the last five years; raised less than US $2 million since creation; and are not affiliated with a larger group. Eight semi-finalist companies will be invited to participate in the competition at Automate on April 3, where they will have three minutes to pitch their technology to a panel of investors and automation experts. All semi-finalists will also be provided booth space on the Automate show floor, putting them in front of an expected audience of more than 20,000 automation professionals, investors, scientists and journalists. The Automate Launch Pad Competition is sponsored by GE and the event is co-produced with Silicon Valley Robotics.
The Automate Launch Pad Competition call for submissions and application form can be found on the Automate 2017 web site. The deadline for applications is February 17, 2017.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAssociation for Advancing Automation · Automation · ProMat · ProMat 2017 · Robotics · Technology · ·
Double Up on Labor Efficiencies 7 Warehouse E-commerce Best Practices for 2017 View More From this Issue