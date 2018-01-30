Avery Products and SiteHawk partner for automated GHS labels
Partnership to help companies create chemical and safety labels that meet the GHS Hazard Communication Standard (HazCom).
Avery Products Corporation, a leading manufacturer of printable labels and label design software, has partnered with SiteHawk, a global leader in chemical data management and compliance solutions, to develop software integration that automates GHS label creation.
The new partnership enables SiteHawk users to automatically transmit GHS information from SiteHawk Communicator to the free Avery Design & Print GHS Wizard online software for easy label printing.
Labeling requirements vary across corporations and within facilities. To meet these diverse needs, the new partnership enables quick generation of GHS-compliant labels in multiple label layouts that users can either print themselves on Avery labels using their desktop printers or have Avery WePrint professionally print and ship the labels to them.
“This integration between SiteHawk and our Avery GHS Wizard software makes GHS label creation a simple automated process,” said Jenifer Do, senior marketing director at Avery Products Corporation. “Once GHS information is transferred, SiteHawk users can customize the labels using easy editing tools in our software, and then print them on Avery UltraDuty GHS Chemical Labels to become compliant in minutes.”
“SiteHawk’s partnership with Avery couples world class data management and best of breed labeling technology to meet GHS labeling needs,” said Kimberley Williams, chief marketing officer at SiteHawk. “Our collaboration with Avery enables workplaces in every industry worldwide to utilize a flexible, compliant secondary container labeling solution to drive safer, smarter decisions and business success.”
