Baldor Electric Company rebranded ABB

Customers will have access to global support and ABB Ability digital technology in addition to the same local manufacturing, inventory and customer service.

ABB Robotics in the News

Baldor Electric Company rebranded ABB
ABI Research: Manufacturer adoption of collaborative robots is strong
ABB acquires B&R Automation
Global industrial robotics poised for ‘huge growth’
Baldor Electric names food and beverage industry business manager
More ABB Robotics News

Warehouse Resource

Corrugated Boxes Deliver for E-Commerce
Corrugated box can and should be thought of as one of the key technologies for e-commerce-era fulfillment.
All Resources
By ·

Beginning March 1, 2018, Baldor Electric Company, a member of the ABB group for more than seven years, will be known as ABB.

ABB will integrate the Baldor Electric Company name into its global ABB brand as a part of its Next Level strategy, which includes harmonizing different ABB-owned brands under the global ABB master brand.

“This represents yet another great step in building a market-focused, lean organization and unifying the ABB brand across the globe,” said Sami Atiya, president of ABB’s Robotics and Motion division, which includes the organization currently known as Baldor. “With aligning all of our activities under the ABB brand we are delivering on our Next Level Strategy to unlock value by streamlining and strengthening our portfolio.”

As ABB, the organization will continue to manufacture, design and market the product brands of Baldor-Reliance motors and Dodge mechanical power transmission products from 15 U.S. manufacturing locations. The organization will continue to support ABB’s entire U.S. motors and generators business unit, including ABB branded IEC motors, large AC motors, generators and related services from the motors, generators and mechanical business headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark.

“ABB has invested more than $13 billion in the U.S. over the past 10 years. This is our largest market,” said Greg Scheu, president of the Americas for ABB. “The company will continue to invest in the products it makes here, as well as the people responsible for their manufacture. Our U.S.-based motor and mechanical portfolio will be included within our broader portfolio of ABB Ability digital solutions.”

Starting March 1, the ABB brand will be applied to all of the Baldor Electric Company’s manufacturing, sales and support facilities, box designs and marketing collateral, invoices and purchase orders, and trade show booths at GEAPS, AGG1, EASA & the Permian Basin Oil Show.

In addition to having access to the same local manufacturing, inventory and customer service, customers will also be able to rely on global support, ABB Ability digital technology and more than 130 years of ABB innovation.

“ABB’s strong backing for its operations in the U.S. gives our customers the best of both worlds,” said Scheu. “Our customers can count on us to provide local support, backed by pioneering ABB technology and a global, connected footprint to ensure we partner with them wherever they may be.”

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

ABB Robotics · Automation · Baldor Electric · Motors · Power Transmission Solutions · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
The Overlooked Competitive Advantage: Connected Teams
57% of surveyed manufacturers believe they could reduce downtime by 10-30% by unifying their workgroup communications. What does a minute of downtime cost you?
Download Today!
From the January 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
PFS built one of the largest and most automated AS/RS freezers in the world in Washington state. Next up is a new design for automation. Automated Storage/ Automated Retrieval System, Cold Storage.
Lift Truck Series Part 1: Lift truck technology connects pickers to productivity
Breaking Through On Yard Visibility
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Emerging Technologies for Your Distribution Center
Come get an insider's view of the latest technologies for inside your Distribution Center. You'll learn which technologies are being piloted, which are having success and moving from concept to implementation and into production on the maturity scale, and what's coming on the horizon.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Trinchero Family Estates: Pallet handling in the vineyard
The second-largest family-owned wine company in the world turns to automated pallet handling and...
System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...

Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017
The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic...
Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
In a new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business...
Partner Links