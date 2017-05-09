Barcoding, Inc. acquires Versatile Mobile Systems

Purchase of West Coast mobile solutions provider to enhance service and support.

By ·

Barcoding, Inc., a leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity, has acquired Versatile Mobile Systems, Inc. (VMS), of Lynwood, Wash.

The purchasing of VMS, a mobile solutions provider, is intended to help Barcoding expand its offerings and support for its customers and partners.

Founded in 1992, VMS makes data mobile by providing a wide range of mobile equipment such as ruggedized handheld computers, printers, scanners, warehouse Wi-Fi infrastructure and more. Additionally, VMS offers complete life cycle management services.

Shane Snyder, president, Barcoding, Inc., said, “This strategic acquisition is an exciting opportunity for Barcoding, our employees, the employees of Versatile Mobile Systems, our customers and our partners. VMS has been in business for more than 25 years and has extensive technical staff providing both professional services as well as software development resources that will benefit our existing and new customers.”

Moving forward, Barcoding’s customers will benefit from the addition of nearly 30 experienced industry experts, including software engineers, professional service staff and sales executives.

“We’re excited to expand our company footprint and technical expertise through Barcoding,” said Andrew Lynch, director, Versatile Mobile Systems. “Barcoding is just as passionate as we are about barcoding and innovative mobile solutions and this opportunity will allow us to provide our offerings to more customers and partners globally.”

