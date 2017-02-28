Barcoding, Inc. forms partnership with SC-ID, LLC

Strategic partnership allows systems integrator to provide enterprise-level support and ongoing service to hardware reseller’s business and government clients.

Barcoding, Inc. forms partnership with SC-ID, LLC
Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
Barcoding, Inc., a leading systems integrator, has announced a strategic partnership with SC-ID, LLC, a hardware reseller of mobile computing, data collection and wireless solutions.

The partnership builds upon the companies’ 15-year history of collaboration, and brings Barcoding’s experience in product and pricing knowledge to SC-ID’s current and future clients. SCL Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of SC-ID and SCLogic, LLC.

Mike Saldi, president and CEO, SCL Holdings, Inc. said, “We made the decision to focus exclusively on our growing software business, SCLogic, LLC. Because of our longstanding customer relationships, it was important to partner our SC-ID clients with a company that will give them the level of service and knowledge that they are accustomed to receiving. We are 100 percent comfortable placing our SC-ID clients in Barcoding, Inc.’s hands.”

Under the new partnership, Barcoding will assume SC-ID’s role of assisting enterprises and government agencies in the selection, procurement and deployment of mobile computing hardware and solutions in order to improve their clients’ global supply chains and operations.

Shane Snyder, president, Barcoding, Inc., said, “Barcoding has demonstrated expertise in end-to-end implementations, including assisting clients with selecting the right hardware platforms and providing ongoing service and support for that hardware. With this partnership, we will provide our comprehensive support and service to SC-ID’s clients, ensuring they are maximizing their efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity.”

From the February 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
