Beumer gives a sneak peek at its next-gen line sorter technology

The Beumer Group (Booth S1631) is showcasing its new BG Line Sorter at ProMat 2017.

By ·

The Beumer Group (Booth S1631) is showcasing its new BG Line Sorter at ProMat 2017. There, attendees can see firsthand how the new product extends the handling mix by sorting the widest possible range of items while also providing flexibility with a modular design.

The line sorter is easy to install, scales up to meet future changes in capacity, and features lower maintenance costs than conventional line sorters. Chad Thibodeaux, sales manager, said the new product will be ready for a soft launch later this year.

Beumer’s new sorter replaces the discharge mechanisms used in conventional line sorters with the textured belts and cross-belt discharge technology that the company is known for. Linear Synchronous Motor (LSM) drives provide ultra-low wear and tear and support low product lifecycle costs.

“This is a flexible product that optimizes space while also ensuring scalability to support future growth,” said Thibodeaux.

 

About the Author

Bridget McCrea, Editor
Bridget McCrea is a Contributing Editor for Logistics Management based in Clearwater, Fla. She has covered the transportation and supply chain space since 1996, and has covered all aspects of the industry for Logistics Management and Supply Chain Management Review. She can be reached at [email protected]

