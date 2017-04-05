Beumer gives a sneak peek at its next-gen line sorter technology
The Beumer Group (Booth S1631) is showcasing its new BG Line Sorter at ProMat 2017.
The Beumer Group (Booth S1631) is showcasing its new BG Line Sorter at ProMat 2017. There, attendees can see firsthand how the new product extends the handling mix by sorting the widest possible range of items while also providing flexibility with a modular design.
The line sorter is easy to install, scales up to meet future changes in capacity, and features lower maintenance costs than conventional line sorters. Chad Thibodeaux, sales manager, said the new product will be ready for a soft launch later this year.
Beumer’s new sorter replaces the discharge mechanisms used in conventional line sorters with the textured belts and cross-belt discharge technology that the company is known for. Linear Synchronous Motor (LSM) drives provide ultra-low wear and tear and support low product lifecycle costs.
“This is a flexible product that optimizes space while also ensuring scalability to support future growth,” said Thibodeaux.
