Bluff manufacturing acquires Wesco Industrial Products

Maker of dock, warehouse, and safety equipment and leading supplier of material handling products combined under Wincove Private Holdings.

Bluff manufacturing acquires Wesco Industrial Products
The Basics of Warehouse Dock Equipment
MHPN Readers’ Choice Products of the Year winners announced
Chamberlain Group acquires Systems, Inc.
Brewery uses 30-second, curtain-side vehicle system
Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017
The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic departure from the norm.
By ·

Wesco Industrial Products and Bluff Manufacturing have combined under Wincove Private Holdings.

Joining together, Wesco and Bluff will expand their comprehensive material handling and warehouse safety solutions to benefit domestic and international customers.

Based in Forth Worth, Texas, Bluff Manufacturing products include yard ramps, dock boards, dock levelers, mezzanines, cantilever racks, stairways, free standing conveyor support structures, catwalks, work platforms, and caged ladders.

Based in Philadelphia, Pa., Wesco began in 1948 with the design and manufacture of steel hand trucks before expanding into drum handling equipment. Wesco also has a full line of vending and appliance trucks, platform trucks, stackers, pedalifts and lift tables.

Wincove expects to continue to invest in the material handling industry, supporting companies that facilitate robust growth in procurement and improve industrial safety.

“We are very pleased about our partnership with Bluff Manufacturing and the support of Wincove in bringing us together,” said George Galla, president of Wesco Industrial Products.

Andrea Curreri, president of Bluff Manufacturing said, “Wesco and Bluff are a great fit. This pairing creates an opportunity for us to provide a broader product offering and better service to our customers. The synergy between the two companies goes beyond product to people and processes, which will translate to greater value in the marketplace.”

