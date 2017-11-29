Brambles, owner of CHEP and IFCO brands, recognized as leader in sustainable sourcing

MMH Staff

November 29, 2017

Brambles, a global supply-chain logistics company operating in more than 60 countries, primarily through the CHEP and IFCO brands, has been awarded a position on this year’s Forests A List by CDP, the global environmental disclosure platform.

The Forests A List for 2017 is comprised of six global companies leading actions against deforestation globally, including L’Oreal, SCA, TETRA PAK, Unilever and UPM-Kymmene Corporation.

CDP’s A List has been produced at the request of 827 investors with assets of more than $100 trillion. Hundreds of companies submit annual forests disclosures to CDP for independent assessment against its scoring methodology. Brambles is among 3% of companies participating in CDP’s forests program to achieve the Forests A List level, which recognizes its sustainable sourcing actions for the last reporting year.

“We are incredibly proud of this recognition from CDP,” said Carmelo Alonso Bernaola, senior vice President, global supply chain, Brambles. “Brambles is a sustainable business that is uniquely placed to reduce both wood waste and the use of virgin timber in the world’s supply chains. By sharing and reusing our pooled platforms, our customers have saved 1.4 million trees in the past year alone. This is the circular economy, at a global scale.”

Bernaola said Brambles works in partnership with suppliers to promote sustainable forestry in its own operations. One of its 2020 Sustainability Goals is to have 100% of the timber used come from certified sources. The company reported in its 2017 Sustainability Review that it has increased the amount of wood procured from certified sources to 99.1%.

In South Africa, Brambles owns several of its own timber farms to provide its South African business with sustainable timber. CHEP’s South African Forestry Manager won the 2015 Best Forester Award from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) for establishing sustainable forestry best practices.

The Forests A List is released alongside the Climate A List and Water A List on CDP’s website, with case studies from leading companies. This is the first year that the CDP has announced company scores across all three areas simultaneously, reflecting a holistic approach to corporate sustainability.

CDP’s Executive Chair Paul Dickinson said: “Congratulations to the pioneering companies that made it onto the Forests A List. They are leading the way as we move towards a tipping point that will make environmental action mainstream. Deforestation causes 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and 75% of companies say deforestation poses a financial risk to their business. Clearly, this issue is essential for future business resilience”.

The Forests A-List and other company scores are available on CDP’s website.