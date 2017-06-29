Buying or leasing lift trucks this year? Download the full 2017 Lift Truck Acquisition & Usage Study

MMH Staff

By· August 21, 2017

According to our readers, there’s some strong buying expected in lift trucks this year. In fact, 42% of the lift trucks being purchased are for expanding fleets while 58% are replacement trucks.



Download the full, 42-page report featuring all the data gleaned from our readers in this year’s Lift Truck Acquisition & Usage Study including:



Lift trucks in use and planned for acquisition

Lift truck acquisition

Impact the economy has on lift truck acquisitions

Usage of approved vendor lists for lift trucks

Lift truck maintenance arrangements and parts procurement

Use of technology for managing lift truck fleet Download Now!