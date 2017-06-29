Buying or leasing lift trucks this year? Download the full 2017 Lift Truck Acquisition & Usage Study
If you are planning to buy or lease a lift truck in the near future, you’re not alone.
According to our readers, there’s some strong buying expected in lift trucks this year. In fact, 42% of the lift trucks being purchased are for expanding fleets while 58% are replacement trucks.
Download the full, 42-page report featuring all the data gleaned from our readers in this year’s Lift Truck Acquisition & Usage Study including:
- Lift trucks in use and planned for acquisition
- Lift truck acquisition
- Impact the economy has on lift truck acquisitions
- Usage of approved vendor lists for lift trucks
- Lift truck maintenance arrangements and parts procurement
- Use of technology for managing lift truck fleet Download Now!
