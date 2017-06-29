Calculating the True Cost of Productivity

Labor is frequently the dominant cost of a facility, no matter where it is located within the U.S.

By · August 3, 2017

This white paper demonstrates two calculations that contribute to calculating the true cost of productivity—labor costs and throughput—and details the potential costs of worker liability insurance and downtime. It also shows how an investment in dynamic storage and retrieval systems can impact productivity in three areas: reduced labor costs, improved throughput and decreased liability.

Inventory & Picking · Kardex Remstar · Productivity Solution · Storage Solutions · · All Topics
From the July 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
