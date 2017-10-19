Case Study: Nilfisk Uses Voice for Inspection

Learn how Nilfisk, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions, chose to implement voice into their picking process to help improve productivity and accuracy.

By · February 27, 2018

Nilfisk, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions, chose to implement voice into their picking process to help improve productivity and accuracy. After seeing amazing results, they expanded the use of voice into their value-added inspection line, completely removing clipboards, paper, and pens from the process.

Download the case study to learn:

  • How Nilfisk improved picking productivity by 40%
  • How inspection line ROI was achieved in one month
  • How voice decreased training time by 97%
