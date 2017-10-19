Case Study: Nilfisk Uses Voice for Inspection
Learn how Nilfisk, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions, chose to implement voice into their picking process to help improv
Vitech in the NewsCase Study: Nilfisk Uses Voice for Inspection Your Guide to Voice for the Warehouse Patterson Companies: From Paper to Performance 24 Warehouse Workflows Optimized with Voice Boost Peak Season Operations With Voice More Vitech News
Nilfisk, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions, chose to implement voice into their picking process to help improve productivity and accuracy. After seeing amazing results, they expanded the use of voice into their value-added inspection line, completely removing clipboards, paper, and pens from the process.
Download the case study to learn:
- How Nilfisk improved picking productivity by 40%
- How inspection line ROI was achieved in one month
- How voice decreased training time by 97%
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsPicking · Vitech · Voice · ·
Latest Whitepaper
Case Study: Nilfisk Uses Voice for Inspection Learn how Nilfisk, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions, chose to implement voice into their picking process to help improv Download Today!
From the January 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Lift Truck Series Part 1: Lift truck technology connects pickers to productivity Breaking Through On Yard Visibility View More From this Issue
Latest Webcast
Emerging Technologies for Your Distribution Center Come get an insider's view of the latest technologies for inside your Distribution Center. You'll learn which technologies are being piloted, which are having success and moving from concept to implementation and into production on the maturity scale, and what's coming on the horizon. Register Today!