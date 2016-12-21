Caster Concepts acquires Ohio-based golf equipment manufacturer

MMH Staff

December 21, 2016

Caster Concepts, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty industrial casters and wheels, has acquired Mitchell Golf Equipment Company, a producer of professional club performance tools, repair equipment and supplies.

“Caster Concepts has actively purchased companies that fit within its manufacturing scope and provide growth opportunities,” said William H. Dobbins, president of Caster Concepts. “The manufacturing of golf equipment requires the same kind of precision machining, which fits nicely with our core manufacturing and production competencies. In fact, we plan to expand several of our key manufacturing components of engineering, design, fabrication and polyurethane production.”

Caster Concepts relocated production of all Mitchell Golf products from Dayton, Ohio, to its headquarters in Albion. Three of Mitchell’s five employees have relocated to Michigan. Caster Concepts plans to hire an additional three employees to oversee production and sales.

“I am excited for the future of Mitchell Golf as we write the next chapter of the company,” said Ed Mitchell, founder and CEO of Mitchell Golf Equipment. “We’re going to work hard to streamline the manufacturing process, aggressively address opportunities for product improvement and actively do new-product development.”



Mitchell will remain actively involved with Caster Concepts, assuming a key role in sales, customer service and new-product development to maintain the continuity of the Mitchell Golf brand.

The acquisition of Mitchell Golf Equipment (MitchellGolf.com) fits into Caster Concepts’ plans for growth and expansion. Over the past five years, Caster Concepts has acquired four companies, expanding its manufacturing capabilities, growing its employee base and broadening its market nationally and internationally. Apart from Mitchell Golf Equipment, Caster Concepts has acquired Larcaster/Owl Welding Co.; Modern Suspension Systems, and Albion Machine and Tool.