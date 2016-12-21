Caster Concepts acquires Ohio-based golf equipment manufacturer

Precision machining capabilities will support expansion of engineering, design, fabrication and polyurethane production.

in the News

State of Logistics 2016: Pursue mutual benefit
2016 was not a dull year for logistics
FTR Shippers Condition Index is in neutral prior to expected extended decline
Rail volumes are mixed for week ending December 10 reports AAR
Caster Concepts acquires Ohio-based golf equipment manufacturer
More News
By ·

Caster Concepts, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty industrial casters and wheels, has acquired Mitchell Golf Equipment Company, a producer of professional club performance tools, repair equipment and supplies.

“Caster Concepts has actively purchased companies that fit within its manufacturing scope and provide growth opportunities,” said William H. Dobbins, president of Caster Concepts. “The manufacturing of golf equipment requires the same kind of precision machining, which fits nicely with our core manufacturing and production competencies. In fact, we plan to expand several of our key manufacturing components of engineering, design, fabrication and polyurethane production.”

Caster Concepts relocated production of all Mitchell Golf products from Dayton, Ohio, to its headquarters in Albion. Three of Mitchell’s five employees have relocated to Michigan. Caster Concepts plans to hire an additional three employees to oversee production and sales.

“I am excited for the future of Mitchell Golf as we write the next chapter of the company,” said Ed Mitchell, founder and CEO of Mitchell Golf Equipment. “We’re going to work hard to streamline the manufacturing process, aggressively address opportunities for product improvement and actively do new-product development.”

Mitchell will remain actively involved with Caster Concepts, assuming a key role in sales, customer service and new-product development to maintain the continuity of the Mitchell Golf brand.

The acquisition of Mitchell Golf Equipment (MitchellGolf.com) fits into Caster Concepts’ plans for growth and expansion. Over the past five years, Caster Concepts has acquired four companies, expanding its manufacturing capabilities, growing its employee base and broadening its market nationally and internationally. Apart from Mitchell Golf Equipment, Caster Concepts has acquired Larcaster/Owl Welding Co.; Modern Suspension Systems, and Albion Machine and Tool.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Caster Concepts · Casters · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Parts and Parcels: Handling the Holiday Rush
Automation, software help omni-channel retailers and e-tailers manage the demands of small parcel shipping
Download Today!
From the December 2016 Issue
Wearable technologies are nothing new in warehouses. For decades, equipment such as ring scanners, arm-mounted devices, and voice headsets and terminals have made warehouse processes more productive and accurate. That doesn’t mean, however, that wearables are standing still.
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Holding Steady: Top 20 3PL Warehouses 2016
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...
Systems Report: Whirpool puts mobile robots to work
In Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde, Ohio, factory, mobile robots have automated the delivery of parts to...

Modern Materials Handling’s 2017 Casebook Collection
The 2017 Casebook features more than 35 case studies that put the spotlight on successful innovation...
Brownells: Designing for Efficiency and Growth
Brownells’ new Iowa distribution center has taken touches—and miles—out of the order...