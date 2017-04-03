Caster Concepts Demonstrates New Ergonomic Rig and Accessories

MMH Staff

During a press conference on Monday, Caster Concepts (Booth S2774) exhibited three additions to its ErgoMaxx line of ergonomic products—a maintenance-free rig, known as the Series 77 Rig, a Foot-Actuated Brake and a Foot-Actuated Swivel Lock.

The Series 77 Rig has been designed to support upwards of 3,500 pounds, along with wheels that are up to 10 inches in diameter and 3 inches in width. When combined with its TWERGO wheel, the rig’s higher weight capacity will not only improve worker productivity, but also reduce employees’ risk of injuries from overexertion.

As a further means of reducing workplace injuries, particularly in regards to any bending, reaching, twisting or turning that is necessary to engage caster brakes and swivel locks, the company’s foot-actuated brake will stop wheels from rolling, while its swivel lock will prevent swivel casters from rotating.

“Our ergonomic products are designed to address four of the 10 leading causes of injuries in the workplace, totaling over $20 billion in direct annual costs to U.S. businesses,” said William Dobbins, Caster Concepts president and CEO. “We’re giving our customers safety that produces results in the workplace.”