Caster Concepts Demonstrates New Ergonomic Rig and Accessories
During a press conference on Monday, Caster Concepts (Booth S2774) exhibited three additions to its ErgoMaxx line of ergonomic products—a maintenance-free rig, known as the Series 77 Rig, a Foot-Actuated Brake and a Foot-Actuated Swivel Lock.
Warehouse in the NewsCaster Concepts Demonstrates New Ergonomic Rig and Accessories Wildeck announces new modular access system, smart controls for hydraulic VRCs Orion introduces the company’s first automatically guided portable stretch wrapper Packsize unveils the X4 at ProMat 2017 Foreverlamp demonstrates how to use LED lighting as a cost-savings strategy More Warehouse News
Warehouse Resource5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
All Resources
During a press conference on Monday, Caster Concepts (Booth S2774) exhibited three additions to its ErgoMaxx line of ergonomic products—a maintenance-free rig, known as the Series 77 Rig, a Foot-Actuated Brake and a Foot-Actuated Swivel Lock.
The Series 77 Rig has been designed to support upwards of 3,500 pounds, along with wheels that are up to 10 inches in diameter and 3 inches in width. When combined with its TWERGO wheel, the rig’s higher weight capacity will not only improve worker productivity, but also reduce employees’ risk of injuries from overexertion.
As a further means of reducing workplace injuries, particularly in regards to any bending, reaching, twisting or turning that is necessary to engage caster brakes and swivel locks, the company’s foot-actuated brake will stop wheels from rolling, while its swivel lock will prevent swivel casters from rotating.
“Our ergonomic products are designed to address four of the 10 leading causes of injuries in the workplace, totaling over $20 billion in direct annual costs to U.S. businesses,” said William Dobbins, Caster Concepts president and CEO. “We’re giving our customers safety that produces results in the workplace.”
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsCaster Concepts · Casters · ProMat 2017 · ·
Lawson’s multi-purpose distribution center Rack and Shelving: Engineering for e-commerce View More From this Issue