Cat Lift Trucks awards $5,000 scholarship to high school student

MMH Staff

March 28, 2017

Cat Lift Trucks, a leading provider of quality and reliable lift trucks, has awarded a Houston-area Northbrook High School student, Sydney Lopez, with a $5,000 scholarship to pursue a bachelor’s degree from Texas State University.

The Cat Lift Trucks annual scholarship program is committed to supporting exceptional students based on their academic performance, commitment to community service, demonstration of leadership abilities and financial need.

Lopez is currently a senior at Northbrook High School in the Spring Branch Independent School District. During her high school career, she has excelled in both academic and extracurricular pursuits. At Northbrook High School, she is an officer of the varsity women’s choir and a member of the Theater Club, the varsity cheer program and the Bandoleras drill team. Lopez also regularly volunteers at the Houston SPCA, where she takes care of animals and helps facilitate pet adoptions.

Lopez will pursue a degree in education with an emphasis on mathematics. Her goal is to become a high school math teacher following graduation. She envisions herself teaching future engineers and architects while following her motto that no problem is impossible to solve.

“We’re excited to recognize Sydney Lopez as our 2017 Cat Lift Trucks scholarship recipient,” said Kent Eudy, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Cat Lift Trucks. “Sydney’s commitment to education and community service will make her a valuable asset to our local community today and into the future.”

Lopez accepted her scholarship at an awards reception at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (Show) on March 23, 2017, which was headlined by performer Blink-182. Cat Lift Trucks has served as the Official Lift Truck Provider of the Show for the past 13 years, where the company has awarded more than $110,000 in scholarships to Houston-area students.