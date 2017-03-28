Cat Lift Trucks awards $5,000 scholarship to high school student

Sydney Lopez to 'pay it forward' by becoming a high school math teacher preparing future engineers and architects.

Equipment in the News

NWPCA’s pallet design software produces certified sustainable USDA BioPreferred wood pallets
Cat Lift Trucks awards $5,000 scholarship to high school student
Raymond welder wins gold medal at inaugural Toyota Material Handling Group Skills Competition
CEMA forecasts 7.5% growth in conveyor industry for 2017
A3 previews Automate 2017 show and conference
More Equipment News

Equipment Resource

Making the Case: Flexible Forklift Leasing Programs
Toyota Industries Commercial Finance’s flexible leasing programs can help companies tackle their most pressing lift truck acquisition, maintenance, and disposal challenges.
All Resources
By ·

Cat Lift Trucks, a leading provider of quality and reliable lift trucks, has awarded a Houston-area Northbrook High School student, Sydney Lopez, with a $5,000 scholarship to pursue a bachelor’s degree from Texas State University.

The Cat Lift Trucks annual scholarship program is committed to supporting exceptional students based on their academic performance, commitment to community service, demonstration of leadership abilities and financial need.

Lopez is currently a senior at Northbrook High School in the Spring Branch Independent School District. During her high school career, she has excelled in both academic and extracurricular pursuits. At Northbrook High School, she is an officer of the varsity women’s choir and a member of the Theater Club, the varsity cheer program and the Bandoleras drill team. Lopez also regularly volunteers at the Houston SPCA, where she takes care of animals and helps facilitate pet adoptions.

Lopez will pursue a degree in education with an emphasis on mathematics. Her goal is to become a high school math teacher following graduation. She envisions herself teaching future engineers and architects while following her motto that no problem is impossible to solve.

“We’re excited to recognize Sydney Lopez as our 2017 Cat Lift Trucks scholarship recipient,” said Kent Eudy, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Cat Lift Trucks. “Sydney’s commitment to education and community service will make her a valuable asset to our local community today and into the future.”

Lopez accepted her scholarship at an awards reception at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (Show) on March 23, 2017, which was headlined by performer Blink-182. Cat Lift Trucks has served as the Official Lift Truck Provider of the Show for the past 13 years, where the company has awarded more than $110,000 in scholarships to Houston-area students.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Caterpillar Forklift America · Education · Forklifts · Lift Trucks · Workforce · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Peek Inside Trinchero’s New Automated Warehouse
When Trinchero Family Estates, one of the world's top wineries, consolidated its bottling and distribution with production, they knew they needed to ramp up speed and throughput. Partnering with Swisslog helped them achieve that goal—and more.
Download Today!
From the March 2017 Modern Materials Handling Online Issue
If the early attendee forecast is any indication, you may have already landed in Chicago for ProMat 2017 (April 3-6), the materials handling industry’s leading trade show and educational conference, sponsored by MHI.
Lawson Products: Automation that fits
Lawson’s multi-purpose distribution center
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
2017 Productivity Achievement Awards
Modern’s annual Productivity Achievement Awards honor companies that have made exceptional...
Johnson & Johnson: A vision for automation
J&J Vision Care brings together a variety of automated technologies, including an innovative...

Using AGVs at LEDVANCE
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using...
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...