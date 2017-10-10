CEMA reports August orders down from banner month, shipments up 20% YOY

The bulk handling segment was a bright spot, with booked orders up 20.9% since July, and shipments up 14%.

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has reported that its August 2017 booked orders decreased 31.6% when compared to August 2016 orders.

August 2017 booked orders when compared to July 2017 booked orders were down 44.6%. August booked orders were up 20.9% for bulk handling equipment and down 55.7% for unit handling equipment when compared to July.

CEMA’s August 2017 billed sales (shipments) increased by 21.0% when compared to August 2016 sales. August 2017 billed sales when compared to July 2017 billed sales were up 0.5%.

August billed sales were up 14.1% for bulk handling equipment and down 3.4% for unit handling equipment when compared to July.

