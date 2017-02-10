CEMA reports December booked orders up 10.2% over December 2015

December booked orders up nearly 50% from November 2016.

Parts and Parcels: Handling the Holiday Rush
Automation, software help omni-channel retailers and e-tailers manage the demands of small parcel shipping
The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association reported that its December 2016 Booked Orders increased 10.2% when compared to December 2015 orders.

December 2016 booked orders when compared to November 2016 booked orders were up 49.8%. December booked orders were up 26.6% for bulk handling equipment and up 57.0% for unit handling equipment when compared to November.

CEMA’s December 2016 billed sales (shipments) decreased by 8.3% when compared to December 2015 sales. December 2016 billed sales when compared to November 2016 billed sales were down 5.5%.

December billed sales were up 18.1% for bulk handling equipment and down 14.6% for unit handling equipment when compared to November.

Automation · CEMA · Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association · Conveyors · Economy · · All Topics
