CEMA reports December booked orders up 10.2% over December 2015
December booked orders up nearly 50% from November 2016.
CEMA reports December booked orders up 10.2% over December 2015
The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association reported that its December 2016 Booked Orders increased 10.2% when compared to December 2015 orders.
December 2016 booked orders when compared to November 2016 booked orders were up 49.8%. December booked orders were up 26.6% for bulk handling equipment and up 57.0% for unit handling equipment when compared to November.
CEMA’s December 2016 billed sales (shipments) decreased by 8.3% when compared to December 2015 sales. December 2016 billed sales when compared to November 2016 billed sales were down 5.5%.
December billed sales were up 18.1% for bulk handling equipment and down 14.6% for unit handling equipment when compared to November.
