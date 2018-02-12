CEMA reports December shipments up 15% compared to December 2016
December 2017 orders down 18% compared to the same month last year.
Conveyors in the NewsCEMA reports December shipments up 15% compared to December 2016 Montech Conveyors Corp. opens in United States CEMA reports October orders up 40% compared to October 2016 Mitsubishi Electric Automation and Bimba Manufacturing announce collaboration Modular conveyor platform boosts productivity by 150% More Conveyors News
Warehouse ResourceAdapt to e-commerce and sustain retail distribution with put walls A put wall is an effective means of consolidating diverse products across multiple channels within a distribution center (DC)
All Resources
The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association reported that its December 2017 booked orders decreased 18.0% when compared to December 2016 orders.
December 2017 booked orders when compared to November 2017 booked orders were up 5.6%. December booked orders were down 12.8% for bulk handling equipment and up 12.1% for unit handling equipment when compared to November.
CEMA’s December 2017 billed sales (shipments) increased by 15.1% when compared to December 2016 sales. December 2017 billed sales when compared to November 2017 billed sales were down 6.1%.
December billed sales were down 1.8% for bulk handling equipment and down 8.0% for unit handling equipment when compared to November.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAutomation · CEMA · Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association · Conveyors · ·
Latest Whitepaper
Adapt to e-commerce and sustain retail distribution with put walls A put wall is an effective means of consolidating diverse products across multiple channels within a distribution center (DC) Download Today!
From the January 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Lift Truck Series Part 1: Lift truck technology connects pickers to productivity Breaking Through On Yard Visibility View More From this Issue
Latest Webcast
Emerging Technologies for Your Distribution Center Come get an insider's view of the latest technologies for inside your Distribution Center. You'll learn which technologies are being piloted, which are having success and moving from concept to implementation and into production on the maturity scale, and what's coming on the horizon. Register Today!