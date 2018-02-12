CEMA reports December shipments up 15% compared to December 2016

December 2017 orders down 18% compared to the same month last year.

CEMA reports December shipments up 15% compared to December 2016
By ·

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association reported that its December 2017 booked orders decreased 18.0% when compared to December 2016 orders.

December 2017 booked orders when compared to November 2017 booked orders were up 5.6%. December booked orders were down 12.8% for bulk handling equipment and up 12.1% for unit handling equipment when compared to November.

CEMA’s December 2017 billed sales (shipments) increased by 15.1% when compared to December 2016 sales. December 2017 billed sales when compared to November 2017 billed sales were down 6.1%.

December billed sales were down 1.8% for bulk handling equipment and down 8.0% for unit handling equipment when compared to November.

