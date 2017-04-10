CEMA reports February 2017 orders down 26.4% compared to February 2016

MMH Staff

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has reported that its February 2017 booked orders decreased 26.4% when compared to February 2016 orders.

February 2017 booked orders when compared to January 2017 booked orders were down 28.7%. January booked orders were up 0.4% for bulk handling equipment and down 39.4% for unit handling equipment when compared to January.

CEMA’s February 2017 billed sales (shipments) increased by 0.7% when compared to February 2016 sales. February 2017 billed sales when compared to January 2017 billed sales were up 4.5%.

February billed sales were up 4.7% for bulk handling equipment and up 5.4% for unit handling equipment when compared to January.