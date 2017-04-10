CEMA reports February 2017 orders down 26.4% compared to February 2016

Orders had seen near-50% increases in February 2016.

Technology in the News

Flexible Robotics Come of Age for Intralogistics
Other Voices: Top 3 supply chain trends for proactive improvement
CEMA reports February 2017 orders down 26.4% compared to February 2016
MHI announces winners of ProMat 2017 Innovation Awards
ProMat closes: Make your plans for Modex 2018
More Technology News

Technology Resource

Flexible Robotics Come of Age for Intralogistics
There is a procession of new technologies poised to change the efficiency with which we do business, but what if one of the gamechangers at hand has been around for decades?
All Resources
By ·

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has reported that its February 2017 booked orders decreased 26.4% when compared to February 2016 orders.

February 2017 booked orders when compared to January 2017 booked orders were down 28.7%. January booked orders were up 0.4% for bulk handling equipment and down 39.4% for unit handling equipment when compared to January.

CEMA’s February 2017 billed sales (shipments) increased by 0.7% when compared to February 2016 sales. February 2017 billed sales when compared to January 2017 billed sales were up 4.5%.

February billed sales were up 4.7% for bulk handling equipment and up 5.4% for unit handling equipment when compared to January.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Bulk Material Handling · CEMA · Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association · Conveyors · Economy · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Flexible Robotics Come of Age for Intralogistics
There is a procession of new technologies poised to change the efficiency with which we do business, but what if one of the gamechangers at hand has been around for decades? Making the case for Flexible Robotics and Intralogistics, Intralogistics Case Study
Download Today!
From the April 2017 Issue
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive Market answered that question with its new facility in Indiana.
2017 Warehouse/DC Equipment Survey: Investment up as service pressures rise
Putaway 101: Everything in its Place
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
ProMat closes: Make your plans for Modex 2018
With a record number of exhibitors and attendees seen at ProMat 2017, MHI anticipates more of the...
Keynote: Magic is the result of over-preparation and over-delivering to customers
During his keynote presentation Wednesday afternoon, Earvin “Magic” Johnson told a packed...

Keynote panel confirms digital supply chain shift seen in new MHI study
Wednesday’s keynote panelists agreed it is time to embrace the shift to digital supply chains seen...
MHI to honor original products, solutions with 5th-annual Innovation Awards
On Wednesday, during MHI Industry Night with Dana Carvey, the winners of the 5th-annual MHI...