CEMA reports January 2017 orders up 47.6% compared to January 2016

MMH Staff

March 8, 2017

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has reported that its January 2017 booked orders increased 47.6% when compared to January 2016 orders.

January 2017 booked orders when compared to December 2016 booked orders were down 21%. January booked orders were up 4.2% for bulk handling equipment and down 27.4% for unit handling equipment when compared to December.

CEMA’s January 2017 billed sales (shipments) increased by 2.1% when compared to January 2016 sales. January 2017 billed sales when compared to December 2016 billed sales were up 3.2%.

January billed sales were down 13.1% for bulk handling equipment and up 12% for unit handling equipment when compared to December.