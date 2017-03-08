CEMA reports January 2017 orders up 47.6% compared to January 2016
Since December, shipments are down 13% for bulk handling equipment and up 12% for unit handling equipment.
The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has reported that its January 2017 booked orders increased 47.6% when compared to January 2016 orders.
January 2017 booked orders when compared to December 2016 booked orders were down 21%. January booked orders were up 4.2% for bulk handling equipment and down 27.4% for unit handling equipment when compared to December.
CEMA’s January 2017 billed sales (shipments) increased by 2.1% when compared to January 2016 sales. January 2017 billed sales when compared to December 2016 billed sales were up 3.2%.
January billed sales were down 13.1% for bulk handling equipment and up 12% for unit handling equipment when compared to December.
