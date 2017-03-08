CEMA reports January 2017 orders up 47.6% compared to January 2016

Since December, shipments are down 13% for bulk handling equipment and up 12% for unit handling equipment.

Hydrogen, the Future of Materials Handling
Large, successful organizations are integrating hydrogen fuel cell technology into their lift truck fleets and benefiting from lower operational costs, reduced emissions and improved reliability.
The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has reported that its January 2017 booked orders increased 47.6% when compared to January 2016 orders.

January 2017 booked orders when compared to December 2016 booked orders were down 21%. January booked orders were up 4.2% for bulk handling equipment and down 27.4% for unit handling equipment when compared to December.

CEMA’s January 2017 billed sales (shipments) increased by 2.1% when compared to January 2016 sales. January 2017 billed sales when compared to December 2016 billed sales were up 3.2%.

January billed sales were down 13.1% for bulk handling equipment and up 12% for unit handling equipment when compared to December.

