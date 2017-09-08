CEMA reports July booked orders up 160% compared to July 2016
July shipments up nearly 18% from July 2016.
The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has reported that its July 2017 booked orders increased 160.1% compared to July 2016 orders.
July 2017 booked orders when compared to June 2017 booked orders were up 49.1%. July booked orders were down 13.8% for bulk handling equipment and up 70.4% for unit handling equipment when compared to June.
CEMA’s July 2017 billed sales (shipments) increased by 17.8% when compared to July 2016 sales. July 2017 billed sales when compared to June 2017 billed sales were up 1.3%.
July billed sales were down 14.7% for bulk handling equipment and up 7.0% for unit handling equipment when compared to June.
