CEMA reports March orders up 8.2% compared to march 2016

Materials Handling Innovation (and why it matters)
Embracing the Next Generation of Overhead Handling
MHI announces winners of ProMat 2017 Innovation Awards
OSHA revised standard 1910.26 sets new dockboard requirements
Sorting Out Your Sortation Options
Guiding you through the process of evaluating and selecting the right "mission-critical" sortation solution
By ·

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association reported that its March 2017 booked orders increased 8.2% when compared to March 2016 orders.

March 2017 booked orders when compared to February 2017 booked orders were up 26.4%. March booked orders were up 19.7% for bulk handling equipment and up 30.5% for unit handling equipment when compared to February.

CEMA’s March 2017 billed sales (shipments) increased by 16.2% when compared to March 2016 sales. March 2017 billed sales when compared to February 2017 billed sales were up 28.2%.

March billed sales were up 16.0% for bulk handling equipment and up 31.4% for unit handling equipment when compared to February.

Automation · CEMA · Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association · Conveyors · Economy
Every company considers itself an innovator. It's time to include materials handling leaders in that category.
Top 20 Worldwide Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2017
ERP Suppliers' Changing Role
Materials Handling Innovation (and why it matters)
Every company considers itself an innovator. It's time to include materials handling leaders in...
Thrive Market's Startup Distribution Network
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive...

U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...
2017 Productivity Achievement Awards
Modern's annual Productivity Achievement Awards honor companies that have made exceptional...