CEMA reports March orders up 8.2% compared to march 2016

MMH Staff

May 17, 2017

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association reported that its March 2017 booked orders increased 8.2% when compared to March 2016 orders.

March 2017 booked orders when compared to February 2017 booked orders were up 26.4%. March booked orders were up 19.7% for bulk handling equipment and up 30.5% for unit handling equipment when compared to February.

CEMA’s March 2017 billed sales (shipments) increased by 16.2% when compared to March 2016 sales. March 2017 billed sales when compared to February 2017 billed sales were up 28.2%.

March billed sales were up 16.0% for bulk handling equipment and up 31.4% for unit handling equipment when compared to February.