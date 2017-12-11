CEMA reports October orders up 40% compared to October 2016
Shipments up 30% over the same month last year.
The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has reported that its October 2017 booked orders increased 40.3% when compared to October 2016 orders.
October 2017 booked orders when compared to September 2017 booked orders were down 18.3%. October booked orders were down 24.2% for bulk handling equipment and down 15.7% for unit handling equipment when compared to September.
CEMA’s October 2017 billed sales (shipments) increased by 29.3% when compared to October 2016 sales. October 2017 billed sales when compared to September 2017 billed sales were up 2.0%.
October billed sales were up 6.9% for bulk handling equipment and up 0.1% for unit handling equipment when compared to September.
