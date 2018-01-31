CHEP launches new advanced container management facility in southern California
State-of-the-art semi-automated cleaning equipment to support CHEP’s growing west coast customer base.
CHEP recently opened its newest container service center just outside greater Los Angeles.
The larger space, optimized layout, and investment in state of the art semi-automated cleaning equipment are key enablers to support CHEP’s growing west coast customer base and ensure just-in-time availability of high-quality sanitized containers.
Southern California represents one of the largest consumer markets in the United States. As an established partner with a large number of food and beverage manufacturers in the region, CHEP provides supply chain solutions including container rental, tracking and optimized logistics. Redlands emerged as an ideal location for this new site due to its proximity to the concentrated manufacturing hub outside a major metropolitan area.
With consumers driving industry improvements in food safety and sustainable business practices, CHEP has implemented key innovations to better align with their customers’ values and goals. The new CHEP facility in Redlands boasts a high-efficiency hot water pressure washing system in combination with organic drain-safe cleaning chemicals to reduce the environmental impact and ensure consistent quality.
In addition, customers benefit from CHEP’s long-standing business model which replaces corrugate packaging that would have otherwise been sent to landfills, reduces transport miles and emissions, and improves the safety and traceability of food throughout the manufacturing process.
