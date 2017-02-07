Clark Material Handling announces executive team promotions

Vice president of sales and marketing, director of dealer development and director of new equipment sales bring a combined 80 years of experience in the industry.

in the News

By ·

Clark Material Handling Company has announced changes to its executive team with the promotions of Scott Johnson, Dale Guckian and Rick Dahlke.

Johnson has been promoted to vice president of sales and marketing, with overall responsibility for Clark’s new equipment and aftermarket parts sales teams, national accounts, government sales, dealer development, technical training and used truck sales. Johnson joined Clark in 1995, and most recently served as Clark’s vice president of dealer services. In his new role, Johnson will continue to report to Chuck Mix, vice president of operations.

Guckian has been promoted to director of dealer development. He is also a material handling industry veteran, having begun his career in 1986. Guckian has extensive experience in all aspects of dealer operations, and his knowledge of Clark and North American distribution is intended to enhance Clark’s ability to recruit and retain strong, independent dealers. He will report to Johnson.

Dahlke has been promoted to director of new equipment sales. He will manage Clark’s regional sales team, and will be the key interface with key end user accounts. Dahlke is a material handling industry veteran, beginning his career in 1991, and has worked extensively with dealers and major account customers. He will report to Scott Johnson.

“We have assembled a very experienced team which will be singularly focused on growth and engagement at all levels of our business,” Mix said. “By bringing our sales, training, dealer development and customer service teams under one umbrella, we will be ensuring that we meet our dealers and customers every material handling need. Clark is well positioned as it prepares to celebrate 100 years in the material handling business this May.”

