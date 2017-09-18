CM Introduces The Rocket Universal Hoist Pendant Control

Engineered for operator comfort, the new universal pendant control delivers precision control and accuracy.

CM Introduces The Rocket Universal Hoist Pendant Control
Equipment Resource

E-commerce and the New Pallet Paradigm
Thursday, September 14, 2017 | 2pm ET
All Resources
Engineered for operator comfort, the new CM® Rocket universal pendant control from Columbus McKinnon Corporation, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling products, systems and services, delivers precision control and accuracy.

Compared to competitors’ traditional straight-grip and push-button configurations, the CM Rocket pendant control’s unique rocker switch and comfort-fit design give operators ultimate load control while reducing hand strain and fatigue. This allows for safer and more efficient operation of hoists and industrial equipment with momentary operation. The wide shape of the rocker switch, along with its rugged, no-slip directional indicators, allows for easy operation with or without gloves.

The CM Rocket’s curved, well-balanced shape fits comfortably in the palm of your hand, requiring minimal wrist flexion for operation. And, the ribbed grip helps ensure the operator maintains a secure and comfortable hold in all environments.

“At Columbus McKinnon, we are always looking for ways to increase productivity while decreasing the risk of workplace injury,” said John Vander Linden, Global Product Manager - Powered Chain Hoists. “After a series of voice-of-customer interviews and beta tests with Channel Partners and end users, we engineered the CM Rocket pendant control to provide ultimate safety and ease of operation in an ergonomic and economical design.”

The CM Rocket pendant control is available as an option on some of Columbus McKinnon’s most popular hoists, including the new CM ShopStar VS variable speed electric chain hoist. The Rocket is also available as an after-market product that can be used for momentary operation of numerous types of industrial equipment, including conveyors, lift elevators, mill drives, actuators and winches.

The CM Rocket is available in four configurations, including single speed, single speed with emergency stop, two speed, and two speed with emergency stop. It comes with a lifetime warranty and is cCSAus & UL certified. To learn more about the versatile CM Rocket pendant control, or any of our products.

