Collaborative robot supports smart manufacturing capabilities
Manufacturer deploys flexible tool for low-volume production.
Technology in the NewsCollaborative robot supports smart manufacturing capabilities Fleet management solutions as monitor and mentor 60 Seconds with: Todd Farwell, Automation Solutions Group (ASG) Toyota Industries Corporation announces acquisition of Bastian Solutions ISA and the Automation Federation endorse Engineers Week More Technology News
Technology ResourceMobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
All Resources
Wasion Group is a manufacturer of smart metering, smart power distribution and energy management in China and international markets. The company produces 35 million units of various equipment annually, including many products in lower volumes. After deploying collaborative robots, (Rethink Robotics), the company has optimized production to meet changing market demands and expedite delivery.
The new robot was first used on an assembly line for manufacturing single-phase energy meters. They are now used at multiple workstations including loading electric meter boxes, PCBA loading and assembling, power testing and code scanning, and carrier loading and assembly. The robot features compliant motion control, which allows it to feel its way into precise and fragile fixtures, even if a part position changes.
“We see smart manufacturing as a significant driver of our company’s growth,” says Liao Qianzhong, general manager of production center at Wasion Group Limited. “We are just beginning to introduce this level of automation into our manufacturing processes, and we are pioneering the practice in China. Deploying smart, collaborative robots will enable us to speed up our production and migrate to smart manufacturing.”
According to Qianzhong, the company has already measured a productivity improvement of 45% since July, while operational costs have decreased by 25% and the part defect rate has dropped by more than 50%.
“Wasion advocates innovation, and we encourage our team to embrace new technologies,” Qianzhong says. “Collaboration with the robots increases our employees’ efficiency and supports them to pursue innovation. The workers who were previously on the assembly line will be retrained and assigned to other value-added positions. We have already seen positive results from our initial deployment, and we also see tremendous potential for wider use in our operations.”
About the AuthorJosh Bond, Senior Editor Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsRethink Robotics · Robotics · ·
Double Up on Labor Efficiencies 7 Warehouse E-commerce Best Practices for 2017 View More From this Issue