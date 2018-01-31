Columbia Machine announces partnership with OTTO Motors

Manufacturer and integrator of robotic palletizers and load transfer station partners with supplier of autonomous vehicles.

AGVs in the News

Columbia Machine announces partnership with OTTO Motors
AGVs: Predictably Flexible
Vecna Robotics names CEO Daniel Patt, former head of DARPA Autonomy
Other Voices: Taking inventory of more than just goods
Year in review: 2017 System Reports
More AGVs News

Technology Resource

The Cold Hard Facts: Using Rugged Mobile Computers in Cold Environments
We will help you answer the question: are you prepared to be as efficient, accurate, and connected as possible in sub-zero areas?
All Resources
By ·

Columbia Machine recently partnered with OTTO Motors to incorporate the OTTO 1500 Self Driving Vehicle (SDV) into current and future applications.

The OTTO 1500 is a heavy duty self-driving vehicle that is designed to move pallet loads that weight up to 3,400 pounds through dynamic working environments.

The OTTO 1500 SDVs create free, open access to the discharge point, as well as to other equipment in the area, such as case erectors. Further, they navigate autonomously, independent of sensors embedded in the floor or laser reflectors on the walls. Instead, the vehicles use LIDAR and encoder wheels to determine their location based on a map is stored onboard the vehicle. OTTO M also provides real-time monitoring, remote back-ups and cloud access. Workers can interface with OTTO via an optional tablet interface, allowing requests to be sent to the SDV fleet. Each vehicle can operate 24/7 by using opportunity charging technology to autonomously visit its charger.

Columbia manufactures inline high-level, floor-level and robotic palletizers, load transfer stations and provides system integration. Columbia features upgradeable designs to speeds up to 200 cases per minute.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

AGVs · Automatic Guided Vehicles · Automation · Columbia Machine · OTTO Motors · Palletizing · Robotics · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Making the Case: Material Handling Warehouse Consultants
Download this new "Making the Case" e-book for an in-depth look at the benefits of using a warehouse consultant to keep your operations and facilities optimized.
Download Today!
From the January 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
PFS built one of the largest and most automated AS/RS freezers in the world in Washington state. Next up is a new design for automation. Automated Storage/ Automated Retrieval System, Cold Storage.
Lift Truck Series Part 1: Lift truck technology connects pickers to productivity
Breaking Through On Yard Visibility
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Emerging Technologies for Your Distribution Center
Come get an insider's view of the latest technologies for inside your Distribution Center. You'll learn which technologies are being piloted, which are having success and moving from concept to implementation and into production on the maturity scale, and what's coming on the horizon.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...
Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017
The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic...

Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
In a new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business...
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...
Partner Links