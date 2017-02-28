Columbus McKinnon names new chief executive officer

MMH Staff

February 28, 2017

Columbus McKinnon Corporation, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling products, technologies and services, has appointed Mark D. Morelli as the company’s president and chief executive officer.

Morelli has also been elected to the Board of Directors. Ernest R. Verebelyi, chairman of the board, commented, “Mark brings a unique background to the Company that is ideally suited for building upon our strategic initiatives and recent acquisitions. He has held significant leadership positions in global technology and industrial markets and brings a proven record of accomplishment. Under his leadership, Mark has developed high performance organizations that have achieved meaningfully higher rates of growth and expanded margins. We believe he will leverage his experience in industrial technologies to strengthen our market position as well as capitalize on his strong operational background to increase our earnings potential.”

Morelli, 53, served as president and chief operating officer of Brooks Automation from 2012 to 2016. Previous to his role at Brooks Automation, Morelli was the chief executive officer of Energy Conversion Devices, an alternative energy company. Prior to that, Morelli was with United Technologies from 1993 to 2007, where he progressed through product management, marketing, strategy and increasing responsibilities of general management. His last assignment was as president of Carrier Commercial Refrigeration. Morelli began his career as a U.S. Army officer and helicopter pilot, serving as a company commander of an attack helicopter unit.

Morelli commented, “Columbus McKinnon is an industry leader with excellent brands, strong customer relationships and a long, well-established history. This is an exciting time to join the Company given its expanded market reach and new products gained both through acquisitions and the launch of the ‘drive in every hoist’ program. I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead the organization and help drive superior results.”

As announced in September 2016, Timothy T. Tevens, who joined Columbus McKinnon in May 1991 and served as president and CEO from 1998, is retiring. He has agreed to continue to support the company as an advisor.

Verebelyi added, “On behalf of the Board, we thank Tim for his many years of service and his contributions that have helped Columbus McKinnon become the world’s second largest hoist manufacturer. We wish him and his family all the best in his retirement.”