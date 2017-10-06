Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross celebrates Manufacturing Day

MMH Staff

In celebration of Manufacturing Day, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) president and CEO Jay Timmons released the below statements highlighting the critical impact manufacturing has on the economy.



“The Commerce Department understands and recognizes all that the manufacturing industry does to promote job creation and economic growth,” said Secretary Ross. “Modern manufacturing has been instrumental in improving living standards for all Americans, especially the middle class, and encouraging U.S. technological competitiveness and development. On behalf of the entire Commerce Department, I am proud to celebrate Manufacturing Day and all that manufacturers in America do for our great nation. And we are grateful for our strong partnership with the National Association of Manufacturers to advance progress for the more than 12 million men and women who make in America and to achieve historic tax reform that will bring our nation greater prosperity for all.”

Each year, the NAM and thousands of its members come together with businesspeople, students, educators, the media and representatives to celebrate Manufacturing Day on the first Friday of October. This year, President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order officially establishing October 6, 2017, as National Manufacturing Day.

“Manufacturing Day is our industry’s biggest stage to recruit and inspire next-generation manufacturers to create and build their—and our—future in America,” said Timmons, who also serves as board chairman of The Manufacturing Institute. “The future of manufacturing also heavily depends on enacting bold tax reform, and today is a great opportunity to bring that message directly to the American people. Getting tax reform done will secure these jobs in the United States and mean even more Americans can enjoy rewarding, well-paying, high-tech, hands-on and exciting careers in modern manufacturing. President Trump and Secretary Ross know what’s at stake, and we’re grateful that Secretary Ross is helping us celebrate this day and forcefully make the case for tax reform that will lift up all Americans.”

Administration officials celebrating Manufacturing Day include Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway. The officials will underscore tax reform’s importance to the future of modern manufacturing. In addition, House Speaker Paul Ryan joined manufacturers in Chestertown, Md., yesterday for a Manufacturing Day event.



