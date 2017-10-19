Corrugated Boxes Deliver for E-Commerce
Corrugated box can and should be thought of as one of the key technologies for e-commerce-era fulfillment.
With the rapid growth of e-commerce and customer expectations, it seems everyone involved with order fulfillment is looking for low-cost solutions to help them reliably meet delivery requirements.
The level of fascination with some of these new technologies may cause people in industry to overlook a technology that plays a leading role in supporting today’s requirements: the corrugated box.
Yes, the corrugated box can and should be thought of as one of the key technologies for e-commerce-era fulfillment.Download Now!
