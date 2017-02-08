Creform builds new production and technical support center

38,000-square-foot facility to house engineering, manufacturing, sales and administration.

Warehouse in the News

QPSI announces acquisition of pharmaceutical packaging company, International Labs
SencorpWhite names Chris Lingamfelter president of White Systems
Swisslog WDS Americas opens new Americas Technology Center in California
NRF calls for 3.7 to 4.2 percent annual increase for 2017 retail sales
Creform builds new production and technical support center
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

Parts and Parcels: Handling the Holiday Rush
Automation, software help omni-channel retailers and e-tailers manage the demands of small parcel shipping
All Resources
By ·

Creform Corporation, manufacturer of adaptive material handling systems such as workstations, flow racks, carts and AGVs, has taken ownership of its newly constructed production and administration facility.

An official grand opening will be held later this year. The facility, in Georgetown, Ky., puts Creform close to its many large customers in the region and provides a location between its Greer, S.C. headquarters and Novi, Mich., Tech Center.

In celebration of the new building, veterans that work for Creform in Kentucky held a traditional flag raising ceremony hoisting the flags of both the United States and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The 38,000-square-foot facility will house engineering, manufacturing, sales, administration, a showroom, and room for demos and customer trials. The new location will support the company’s expanding AGV business in this geographic area. It is anticipated that the location will eventually house approximately 25 associates in all phases of the operation.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

AGVs · Automation · Carts · Creform · Ergonomics · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
Download Today!
From the February 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
In warehouses and DCs, planning solutions tend to take a back seat to execution system functions. Vendors are working to boost the trust factor using tools that break down forecasts and blend with analytics.
Automated Storage on the Move
Receiving 101: Setting the Table for Success
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Johnson & Johnson: A vision for automation
J&J Vision Care brings together a variety of automated technologies, including an innovative...
Using AGVs at LEDVANCE
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using...

System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...
System Report: Whirpool puts mobile robots to work
In Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde, Ohio, factory, mobile robots have automated the delivery of parts to...