Creform builds new production and technical support center

Creform Corporation, manufacturer of adaptive material handling systems such as workstations, flow racks, carts and AGVs, has taken ownership of its newly constructed production and administration facility.
An official grand opening will be held later this year. The facility, in Georgetown, Ky., puts Creform close to its many large customers in the region and provides a location between its Greer, S.C. headquarters and Novi, Mich., Tech Center.
In celebration of the new building, veterans that work for Creform in Kentucky held a traditional flag raising ceremony hoisting the flags of both the United States and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The 38,000-square-foot facility will house engineering, manufacturing, sales, administration, a showroom, and room for demos and customer trials. The new location will support the company’s expanding AGV business in this geographic area. It is anticipated that the location will eventually house approximately 25 associates in all phases of the operation.
