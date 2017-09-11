Creform hosts ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening of its new tech center in Kentucky

MMH Staff

Creform Corporation, manufacturer of adaptive material handling systems such as workstations, flow racks, carts and AGVs hosted a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony, reception and plant tour at its new sales, engineering and production facility.

The Ceremony, held September 7, 2017, was attended by over 200 customers, suppliers and local dignitaries. The location in Georgetown, KY puts Creform near its many large customers in the region and provides a pivotal location between its Greer, SC headquarters and Novi, MI Tech Center.

Special remarks and presentations were made by dignitaries including: Terry R. Gill, Secretary, Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development; city of Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather; Judge Executive George Lusby, Scott County Fiscal Court. A special presentation was made by the President of Creform Corporation, Atsuhiko Yazaki.

During his presentation Mr. Yazaki thanked Scott County and the city of Georgetown for their welcoming of Creform. A key to the city of Georgetown was presented to Mr. Yazaki from Mayor Prather.

The 35,000 sq.ft. facility will house engineering, manufacturing, sales, administration and a showroom for its many products. It will also provide ample room for demos and customer trials particularly with respects to its AGV product line. The new location was critical to the company’s expanding AGV business in this geographic area and will allow the company to rapidly respond to customers. The AGV business for Creform continues to realize great growth and potential.

This regional office will also provide fully assembled structures to customers in the region. Proximity to Creform customers for both AGVs and assembled structures is beneficial. It is anticipated that the location will eventually house approximately 30-50 associates in all phases of the operation.

According to Keith Soderlund, Vice President, Creform “We were very pleased to see so many of our customers and suppliers attend. This new facility will strengthen our relationship with many of our large customers in the area and is a testament to our continued growth in markets that we serve.”

The Creform System is used to create an array of material handling and efficiency enhancing devices and is a proven component in continuous improvement and lean manufacturing programs. The company partners with customers in developing and implementing these programs.