CubiScan names Randy Neilson president

MMH Staff

January 26, 2017

As of January 1, 2017, Randy Neilson has been named president of CubiScan, a worldwide provider of dimension scanning and data collection equipment.

Neilson will succeed Clark Skeen, who has successfully led the company for 17 years.

“Randy Neilson is technically astute, well-connected with our customers and markets, and knows our business,” Skeen said. “He has an excellent sense for the specialized nature of dimensioning applications and is ideally qualified to lead CubiScan into the future.”

Neilson, a graduate of the University of Utah Eccles School of Business, has worked at CubiScan for more than 25 years, and for the last 16 years has served as the director of marketing and sales.

“I look forward to the opportunity to provide leadership and to work with such an incredible team at CubiScan,“ Neilson said. “We have great people in all capacities, who are the reason for our great success in the development and distribution of CubiScan dimensioning and weighing systems worldwide. I’m excited to seek out new opportunities and help develop and expand the market for CubiScan devices in this rapidly changing industry.”