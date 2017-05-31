Danica Patrick added as featured speaker for 2017 Material Handling & Logistics Conference

MMH Staff

May 31, 2017

Dematic, a leading global supplier of integrated automated technology, software and services to optimize the supply chain, announced this week that professional racecar driver and advertising spokesperson, Danica Patrick, as a featured speaker for the 2017 Material Handling & Logistics Conference (MHLC) in Park City, Utah, September 10-13, 2017.

Patrick is the most successful woman in the history of American open-wheel racing. In her initial Indianapolis 500 in 2005 she became the first woman to lead laps and score a top-five finish in the historic race. In 2008 she was the first woman to win a major-league open-wheel race in a North American series with her victory in the Indy Japan 300. By 2011 Patrick began a switch over to stock car racing, quickly qualifying for top division competition. Patrick continues her success in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 10 Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing. Along the way Patrick has become a top spokesperson for many marquee products and services, including appearances in 14 Super Bowl commercials.

“We can think of no better match for the spirit of the MHLC than Danica Patrick,” states Scott Watts, Chief Executive Officer, Dematic North America. “Patrick’s career has all of the elements promoted by this conference — groundbreaking innovation, fierce competition, savvy business acumen. I’m sure attendees are looking forward to hearing her insights as much as I am.”

Celebrating its 32nd year of supply chain education, the 2017 MHLC is the most comprehensive educational event in the industry, with over 50 sessions designed by industry experts to help supply chain professionals and their companies prepare for profitable growth.