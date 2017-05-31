Danica Patrick added as featured speaker for 2017 Material Handling & Logistics Conference

Dematic announced this week that professional racecar driver and advertising spokesperson, Danica Patrick, as a featured speaker for the 2017 Material Handling & Logistics Conference (MHLC) in Park City, Utah, September 10-13, 2017.

Technology in the News

Global motion control shipments grow 13.6% to begin 2017
PMMI and NAM urge Congress to reauthorize bill supporting modern workforce
Making the Case: Image-based Scanning for Inbound & Outbound Logistics
Danica Patrick added as featured speaker for 2017 Material Handling & Logistics Conference
System Logistics SpA appoints new president and CEO of US operations
More Technology News

Technology Resource

Making the Case: Image-based Scanning for Inbound & Outbound Logistics
In an era where making the "business case" for technology investments isn’t always easy, image-based barcode scanning stands on its own when it comes to ROI.
All Resources
By ·

Dematic, a leading global supplier of integrated automated technology, software and services to optimize the supply chain, announced this week that professional racecar driver and advertising spokesperson, Danica Patrick, as a featured speaker for the 2017 Material Handling & Logistics Conference (MHLC) in Park City, Utah, September 10-13, 2017.

Patrick is the most successful woman in the history of American open-wheel racing. In her initial Indianapolis 500 in 2005 she became the first woman to lead laps and score a top-five finish in the historic race. In 2008 she was the first woman to win a major-league open-wheel race in a North American series with her victory in the Indy Japan 300. By 2011 Patrick began a switch over to stock car racing, quickly qualifying for top division competition. Patrick continues her success in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 10 Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing. Along the way Patrick has become a top spokesperson for many marquee products and services, including appearances in 14 Super Bowl commercials.

“We can think of no better match for the spirit of the MHLC than Danica Patrick,” states Scott Watts, Chief Executive Officer, Dematic North America. “Patrick’s career has all of the elements promoted by this conference — groundbreaking innovation, fierce competition, savvy business acumen. I’m sure attendees are looking forward to hearing her insights as much as I am.”

Celebrating its 32nd year of supply chain education, the 2017 MHLC is the most comprehensive educational event in the industry, with over 50 sessions designed by industry experts to help supply chain professionals and their companies prepare for profitable growth.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Dematic · Education · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Making the Case: Image-based Scanning for Inbound & Outbound Logistics
In an era where making the "business case" for technology investments isn’t always easy, image-based barcode scanning stands on its own when it comes to ROI.
Download Today!
From the May 2017 MMH Issue
Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in that category.
Top 20 Worldwide Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2017
ERP Suppliers’ Changing Role
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Materials Handling Innovation (and why it matters)
Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in...
Thrive Market’s Startup Distribution Network
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive...

U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...
2017 Productivity Achievement Awards
Modern’s annual Productivity Achievement Awards honor companies that have made exceptional...