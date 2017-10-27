Dematic announces brand consolidation plan for Egemin and NDC

Starting in 2018, all of Egemin's and NDC's warehouse automation solutions will be globally branded and available to the market as Dematic.

The State of the DC Voice Market
Dematic announces brand consolidation plan for Egemin and NDC
By ·

Dematic, a leading global supplier of integrated automated technology, software and services to optimize the supply chain, has announced the next step in the integration of Egemin Automation and NDC Automation with Dematic by consolidating the brands into a single global Dematic brand.

Starting in 2018, all of Egemin’s and NDC’s warehouse automation solutions will be globally branded and available to the market as Dematic.

Dematic comprises parent company KION Group’s Supply Chain Solutions segment, which offers end-to-end supply chain automation solutions including high-end warehouse automation, storage, sorting and conveying solutions, automated guided vehicles (AGV), and automated forklift trucks.

This consolidation of the brands will enable customers around the globe to access the solutions and support they require for their current and future material handling automation needs. The one-brand strategy creates a larger product portfolio of AGVs (as well as storage, conveying, sorting and picking solutions) with a single global name.

Dematic will continue to manufacture and support the NDC, Egemin AGV and Egemin in-floor tow conveyor products as they move forward to create the next generation of AGVs.

“We are thrilled to leverage the skilled talents of our Egemin and NDC colleagues and look forward to applying their expertise as we continue to create solutions highly valued by customers,” said Jim Stollberg, Dematic EVP Product and Solution Management. “Continuing to develop the technology to enhance operational performance will be an integral part of the complete supply chain automation offering of the Dematic brand.”

Dematic is now integrated under the roof of KION Group, and has implemented more than 6,000 integrated systems for a customer base that includes small, medium and large companies doing business in a variety of market sectors.

Article Topics

Automatic Guided Vehicles · Automation · Dematic · Egemin · NDC · · All Topics
