Dematic announces details for Customer Service User’s Conference

This one-day event presents a perfect opportunity for Maintenance Supervisors, Operations Managers, IT & Computer Room Engineers and Corporate Maintenance Staff to learn more about maximizing the productivity and reliability of their materials handling systems.

By ·

Dematic, a leading global supplier of integrated automated technology, software and services to optimize the supply chain, is pleased to announce the annual Dematic Customer Service User’s Conference on Thursday, July 20, at the Hilton Newark Airport in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

This one-day event presents an opportunity for Maintenance Supervisors, Operations Managers, IT & Computer Room Engineers and Corporate Maintenance Staff to learn more about maximizing the productivity and reliability of their Dematic material handling systems. Presenters include senior staff and area specialists from Dematic Engineering, Research & Development and Customer Support.

“At Dematic we absolutely appreciate the challenges you face in keeping your supply chain assets operating at their full potential,” says Lorne Weeter, Dematic VP of Customer Service for North America. “That’s why we are thrilled to offer a focused and efficient conference, packed with information on the latest tools and strategies for operation and maintenance success.”

Some of the topics will include:
•  Trends in order fulfillment
•  Keeping critical software updated and secured
•  Upgrades and enhancements for existing systems
•  Best practices in managing maintenance processes
•  Establishing and tracking KPIs for optimal performance

The conference is July 20th, starts at 8:00am and ends at 3:30pm. The cost is $50.00 (lunch included). For more information, visit the registration page or contact Scott Knight at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 616-913-7193.

