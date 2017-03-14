Dematic announces Egemin Automation integration plan

MMH Staff

March 14, 2017

Following the acquisition by the KION Group, Dematic, a leading supplier of integrated automated supply chain technology, software and services, has announced plans for integrating Egemin Automation into its organization.

The KION Group acquired Egemin Automation in 2015. The integration, which is targeted for completion by the end of calendar year 2017, is intended to create the world’s largest automated guided vehicle (AGV) supplier while enhancing Dematic’s system integration capability in Europe.

In the first of two major integration moves, Dematic will create a “Mobile Automation Center of Excellence (COE)” which will combine the Dematic, Egemin Automation, and NDC (recent Dematic technology acquisition in Australia) AGV products into one global group. The COE will also include Egemin’s in-floor chain conveyor (E’tow) offerings.

The Mobile Automation COE will be headquartered in Holland, Mich., current home of Egemin North American operations, under the leadership of Tom Kaminski, former CEO of Egemin NA. Other COE locations will include the Egemin Automation offices in Zwijndrecht, Belgium, Germany (Bremen), France (Heillecourt), and the Netherlands (Gorinchem) plus the Dematic offices in China (Shanghai) and Australia (Belrose).

“As members of the KION Group, Dematic and Egemin Automation will leverage KION’s leading market position and continued investment in forklift technology,” said Jeff Moss, Dematic International CEO. “By combining three great brands, the Dematic Mobile Automation business is now effectively the world’s leading provider of innovative AGV and warehouse technologies that will optimize the supply chain.”

In the second integration move, Egemin’s warehouse automation activities (E’wds) will continue to be located in Zwijndrecht, Belgium and will be integrated into the Dematic Central Europe organization, reporting to Barbara Wladarz, managing director, Central Europe. The Benelux team will continue to serve all European regions in the design and delivery of warehouse and distribution solutions. The enhanced offerings will provide focused vertical market solutions including pallet warehouse systems and standard convey and sort solutions addressing the diversified requirements for markets such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, distribution & logistics, production and manufacturing.

“Current customers of Egemin Automation will benefit as this new and empowered organization will leverage the strengths of Dematic to offer even more comprehensive solutions and support”, stated Jan Vercammen, managing director of the Egemin Group. “Our solution portfolio has grown exponentially as has our global customer service network.”

Moving forward, Vercammen will serve as vice president, business development, Dematic International. He will be responsible for business development activities and identifying and facilitating best practices throughout the Dematic International regions of Europe, China, and ANZA.

Forming the KION Group’s Supply Chain Solutions Segment, Dematic and Egemin Automation together with KION’s Industrial Trucks & Services Segment will offer end-to-end intralogistics solutions from forklifts to AGVs to high-end warehouse automation. With the new structure, the group will also increase its strengths by combining its resources in R&D.