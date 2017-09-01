Dematic expands solution set to include AutoStore
Dematic portfolio adds ultra-high density storage and goods to person piece picking system to optimize order fulfillment and kitting.
Dematic, a leading global supplier of integrated automated technology, software and services to optimize the supply chain, has signed a global agreement with AutoStore.
The agreement will enable Dematic to expand its omni-channel integrated solution offering with an ultra-high density storage and goods to person piece picking system to optimize order fulfillment and kitting. As a qualified system integrator, Dematic will design, configure, engineer, install and support AutoStore as a sub-system within an overall Dematic solution or as a standalone piece picking system throughout the globe.
With the AutoStore partnership, Dematic has the ability to provide scalable solutions that work across all elements of the dynamic order profiles and SKU velocities associated with e-commerce and omni-channel solutions. In addition, the Dematic iQ Warehouse Execution System (WES) will manage all functional areas of the operation including piece picking and the AutoStore system.
“The Dematic suite of solutions is comprehensive; adding AutoStore to the mix enables users to obtain the ideal storage, buffering and piece picking solution” according to Jeff Moss, CEO, Dematic International. “The ability to design and implement a wide variety of system configurations is critical to effectively accommodate the growing demands of omni-channel distribution in this age of acceleration.”
